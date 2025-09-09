Volunteer Country

Five College GameDay Guest Picker Options For Tennessee vs. Georgia

Here are five names that we believe could be the guest picker for College GameDay as the Georgia Bulldogs and the Tennessee Volunteers go to battle.

Caleb Sisk

Lee Corso chooses Tennessee to defeat Alabama during ESPN's College GameDay show held outside of Ayres Hall on the University of Tennessee campus in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. The college football pregame show returned to Knoxville for the second time this season for No. 8 Tennessee's SEC rivalry game against No. 1 Alabama. Kns Espn Gameday Bp
Lee Corso chooses Tennessee to defeat Alabama during ESPN's College GameDay show held outside of Ayres Hall on the University of Tennessee campus in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. The college football pregame show returned to Knoxville for the second time this season for No. 8 Tennessee's SEC rivalry game against No. 1 Alabama. Kns Espn Gameday Bp / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Tennessee Volunteers are set to be the host of College GameDay for the very first time this season. They are hosting the incoming Georgia Bulldogs, who remain to be one of the biggest threats to the Vols' season, as they are every year. This is one of the most popular games of the season, and because of that, it is time to discuss who could be the guest picker for Tennessee vs. Georgia on College GameDay.

Here are five names that fans could possibly see as the guest picker come Saturday morning.

Kane A.K.A. Glenn Jacobs

Glenn Jacob
Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs speaks at the Night of Champions at Covenant Health Park June 10, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. / Randy Sartin/Special To The News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tennessee Volunteers have many options throughout the WWE world, including the Mayor of Knox County, and former WWE star Kane. Glenn Jacobs is one of the more intriguing picks on this list, as this would be a pretty cool thing to see. Kane (Jacobs) is known to be a Tennessee Volunteers supporter. This seems to be one of the least far-fetched ideas for a guest picker.

Tony Vitello

Tony Vitell
Tennessee head coach Tony Vitello during game one of the NCAA baseball tournament Fayetteville Super Regional between Tennessee and Arkansas held at Baum-Walker Stadium on Saturday, June 7, 2025. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

If you want to stay in the house for a celebrity guest picker, the easy choice would be Tony Vitello. Vitello is a guy who makes a lot of sense, as he is a guy who will bring a lot of energy and is naturally funny when it comes to the things he says, which is something that we see a lot in the baseball season. He will be a fan favorite pick entering the weekend.

Eric Berry

Eric Berr
Eric Berry during the Vol Walk before a football game between Tennessee and Texas A&M at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2023. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Eric Berry is from the state of Georgia, so his old team vs his in-state team has to be intriguing. Berry is a fan favorite. He is an NFL star, and arguably the greatest defensive player to wear the orange and white. The fans would love to see him on the stage picking the Vols over the rival Bulldogs.

Dolly Parton

Dolly Parto
Dolly Parton is inviting travelers to see what makes Dollywood so special as the park celebrates its 40th anniversary. / Eve Chen / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

You can't think of Tennessee without Dolly Parton coming to mind. She would be another fan favorite pick thanks to her historic background inside the Volunteer state, and she would definitely bring a burst of excitement for fans of all ages.

Candace Parker

Candace parke
Jun 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Former Los Angeles Sparks Candace Parker stands next to her daughter, white jacket, Lailaa Nicole Williams, as she acknowledges the crowd during a jersey retirement ceremony at halftime at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Candace Parker is one of the better WNBA players to ever play the game of basketball. She is a face of Women's basketball and that alone is enough to give her the ability to be a guest picker. She is a former Vols star, and arguably the greatest WBK player in the history of the program.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
CALEB SISK

Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.

