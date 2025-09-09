Five College GameDay Guest Picker Options For Tennessee vs. Georgia
The Tennessee Volunteers are set to be the host of College GameDay for the very first time this season. They are hosting the incoming Georgia Bulldogs, who remain to be one of the biggest threats to the Vols' season, as they are every year. This is one of the most popular games of the season, and because of that, it is time to discuss who could be the guest picker for Tennessee vs. Georgia on College GameDay.
Here are five names that fans could possibly see as the guest picker come Saturday morning.
Kane A.K.A. Glenn Jacobs
The Tennessee Volunteers have many options throughout the WWE world, including the Mayor of Knox County, and former WWE star Kane. Glenn Jacobs is one of the more intriguing picks on this list, as this would be a pretty cool thing to see. Kane (Jacobs) is known to be a Tennessee Volunteers supporter. This seems to be one of the least far-fetched ideas for a guest picker.
Tony Vitello
If you want to stay in the house for a celebrity guest picker, the easy choice would be Tony Vitello. Vitello is a guy who makes a lot of sense, as he is a guy who will bring a lot of energy and is naturally funny when it comes to the things he says, which is something that we see a lot in the baseball season. He will be a fan favorite pick entering the weekend.
Eric Berry
Eric Berry is from the state of Georgia, so his old team vs his in-state team has to be intriguing. Berry is a fan favorite. He is an NFL star, and arguably the greatest defensive player to wear the orange and white. The fans would love to see him on the stage picking the Vols over the rival Bulldogs.
Dolly Parton
You can't think of Tennessee without Dolly Parton coming to mind. She would be another fan favorite pick thanks to her historic background inside the Volunteer state, and she would definitely bring a burst of excitement for fans of all ages.
Candace Parker
Candace Parker is one of the better WNBA players to ever play the game of basketball. She is a face of Women's basketball and that alone is enough to give her the ability to be a guest picker. She is a former Vols star, and arguably the greatest WBK player in the history of the program.
