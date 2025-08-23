Five-Star 2028 Athlete Casey Barner Has Stellar Debut; 'Loves Everything About Tennessee'
The Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic has created its fair share of legends over its history and the newext one to the group is McEachern (Ga.) 2028 athlete Casey Barner, who impacted the game at an elite level in every single facet one could think of when it comes to the game of football.
Coming out of this game, he has received comparisons to Georgia high school legends, such as Caleb Downs and Tennessee football legend Eric Berry, despite just beginning his sophomore season
As a young McEachern team made a strong statement by beating a recent state power 50-17, Barner had long list of statistics including the following:
- two rushes for 71 yards and a touchdown
- two receptions for 46 yards and a touchdown
- one kick return for 98 yards a touchdown
- seven punt returns for 138 yards (touchdown called back)
Barner has primarily been recruited for the safety position, and he shined there in the game as well, but programs have kept the possibility of him playing offense open as well.
"They're recruiting me as an athlete."
The versatility was on full display, standing out as a rusher, receiver, returner, and... executor of the fake punt.
"[College coaches] love that I can do all types of things on the field. They appreciate everything I could do for them."
When it comes to describing the performance of Barner, it is hard to put it simply, but the 2028 recruit believes his work ethic allows for it to be simple no matter what you are describing him doing.
"Dynamic. I'm very dynamic in everything I do. I take pride in everything I do," he told Vols on SI.
Despite only being a 2028 prospect, he has already earned an offer from Tennessee, which gave him fourth offer about this time a year ago.
"I have went down to Tennessee a few times for camps and they were talking to me while I was down there so I think they love me too."
The camp setting has been his primary experiences with the football program in Knoxville, but he was a major fan of how the defensive coaching staff under Tim Banks operated throughout the experience, whether with him or just in general.
"I love the program. I love everything about Tennessee," he said to Vols on SI.
After exploding on to the scene at McEachern, he is set to receive all kinds of new attention in his recruitment moving forward, but he has a very mature approach as to what will matter to him when he analyzes the college options battling in his recruitment.
"Life after football. It's not all about football; I think it's about developing me into a grown man and I think it is not just about football."
Follow Our X and Facebook Page
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden On Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Shayne Pickering on Twitter: @Shaynep_media
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- 2027 QB Jayce Johnson Commits to Texas A&M Over Tennessee Football
- Overlooking Tennessee Football's 2026 Linebacker Class
- Tennessee Football Extends Offer to Fast-Rising 2028 WR/TE
- Tennessee Football Tight End Commit Carson Sneed Flips Commitment to North Carolina
- Tennessee Volunteers Predicted to Lose First SEC Game to Major Rival
- Former Tennessee Sports Star Set to Return to the WWE Following SummerSlam
- 2027 WR Carter Davis Talks Recent Tennessee Offer & Where The Vols Stand
- Tennessee Football Recruiting Stays Hot
- Watch: Former Tennessee Football WR Dont'e Thornton Jr. Scores During Scrimmage
- Former Tennessee Football WR Reunites With Jauan Jennings
- Tennessee LB Bryson Eason Named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List
- Omarr Norman-Lott Proving Doubters Wrong as He Runs with Chiefs’ Starters