Five-Star 2028 Athlete Casey Barner Has Stellar Debut; 'Loves Everything About Tennessee'

Elite 2028 safety/athlete Casey Barner has loved his experiences at Tennessee and is already earning comparisons to a Vol legend

Shayne Pickering

Versatile 2028 athlete Casey Barner is set to be one of the top playmakers from the Peach State in his class
Versatile 2028 athlete Casey Barner is set to be one of the top playmakers from the Peach State in his class
The Corky Kell + Dave Hunter Classic has created its fair share of legends over its history and the newext one to the group is McEachern (Ga.) 2028 athlete Casey Barner, who impacted the game at an elite level in every single facet one could think of when it comes to the game of football.

Coming out of this game, he has received comparisons to Georgia high school legends, such as Caleb Downs and Tennessee football legend Eric Berry, despite just beginning his sophomore season

As a young McEachern team made a strong statement by beating a recent state power 50-17, Barner had long list of statistics including the following:

- two rushes for 71 yards and a touchdown
- two receptions for 46 yards and a touchdown
- one kick return for 98 yards a touchdown
- seven punt returns for 138 yards (touchdown called back)

Barner has primarily been recruited for the safety position, and he shined there in the game as well, but programs have kept the possibility of him playing offense open as well.

"They're recruiting me as an athlete."

The versatility was on full display, standing out as a rusher, receiver, returner, and... executor of the fake punt.

"[College coaches] love that I can do all types of things on the field. They appreciate everything I could do for them."

When it comes to describing the performance of Barner, it is hard to put it simply, but the 2028 recruit believes his work ethic allows for it to be simple no matter what you are describing him doing.

"Dynamic. I'm very dynamic in everything I do. I take pride in everything I do," he told Vols on SI.

Despite only being a 2028 prospect, he has already earned an offer from Tennessee, which gave him fourth offer about this time a year ago.

"I have went down to Tennessee a few times for camps and they were talking to me while I was down there so I think they love me too."

The camp setting has been his primary experiences with the football program in Knoxville, but he was a major fan of how the defensive coaching staff under Tim Banks operated throughout the experience, whether with him or just in general.

"I love the program. I love everything about Tennessee," he said to Vols on SI.

After exploding on to the scene at McEachern, he is set to receive all kinds of new attention in his recruitment moving forward, but he has a very mature approach as to what will matter to him when he analyzes the college options battling in his recruitment.

"Life after football. It's not all about football; I think it's about developing me into a grown man and I think it is not just about football."

Published |Modified
Shayne Pickering
SHAYNE PICKERING

Shayne Pickering is a multimedia journalist with experience covering a variety of collegiate programs. He has several years of experience covering teams within the college athletics scene.

