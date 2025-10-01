Volunteer Country

Former Mississippi State QB Unpleased With Home Advantage Against Tennessee Football

This former Mississippi State Bulldogs QB isn't happy with the home field advantage that the Mississippi State Bulldogs had against the Tennessee Volunteers

Caleb Sisk

Jan 1, 2019; Tampa, FL, USA;Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Nick Fitzgerald (7) runs with the ball against the Iowa Hawkeyes during the second half in the 2019 Outback Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-Imagn Images
The Tennessee Volunteers took on the Mississippi State Bulldogs last Saturday, but things didn't go as planned. The Vols still won the game, but it took overtime to do so. Unfortunately for the Mississippi State Bulldogs, things didn't go their way either as the Tennessee Volunteers traveled and packed out the stadium as it was more of a neutral site game than a home game for the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

This left many concerned, including a former Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback, and signal caller. That quarterback being Nick Fitzgerald. Fitzgerald is one of the better Mississippi State QBs in recent memory. He shared his thoughts on the stadium being 50/50 by stating This is so unbelievably sad."

A Tennessee Vols commented on this post by stating, "We do it to everyone Nick. It’s inevitable when you play us unless we have below a .500 record, and a crappy product. Which hasn’t been the case for 5 years now. Hope this helps."

Fitzgerald would respond and go into further detail by stating, "If reports of faculty selling tickets is true, then it’s much more about that then it is how well you guys travel."

The Vols will be back in action at home in two weeks when they take on the Arkansas Razorbacks.

