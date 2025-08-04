Former Tennessee Football Coach Running for U.S. Senate

Volunteer Country

Jonathan Williams

Former Tennessee football head coach Derek Dooley announced he is running for U.S. Senate in the state of Georgia.

Former Tennessee football head coach Derek Dooley has announced that he is running for the U.S. Senate in the state of Georgia. Dooley is set to run against incumbent Jon Ossoff. He is running on a campaign slogan of “Georgia First.”

“I’m running because our state needs leadership in Washington D.C., and professional politicians like Jon Ossoff are the problem,” Dooley said. “Leadership matters. Our state doesn’t have a voice in the U.S. Senate who reflects Georgia values because Ossoff is more concerned with protecting his own political future, opposing everything the Trump administration is working to accomplish, and repeatedly voting with the radical left. Unlike Ossoff, I’ll work with President Trump to implement his agenda, support his Administration, and move our country forward.”

Dooley, the son of former Georgia football head coach Vince Dooley, had a 32-41 record overall as a head coach. He went just 4-19 in SEC play while he was the head coach at Tennessee. He got his first head coaching gig at Louisiana Tech where he went 17-20.

