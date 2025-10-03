Former Tennessee QB Gives Honest Grade For Tennessee Thus Far
The Tennessee Vols have played through nearly half of their collegiate season as they are now in their very first week of the season and they have only lost one football game while winning four. In their only loss, they were defeated by the Georgia Bulldogs in overtime. Their wins have been against the Mississippi State Bulldogs in overtime, Syracuse, ETSU, and UAB.
A former Tennessee quarterback was quick to share his honest opinion about the season thus far by giving them a grade that I feel Tennessee fans will likely agree with. Despite being a one-loss team, the former Tennessee quarterback gave them a very fair grade. That former quarterback is Jarrett Guarantano.
"How would Vol fans grade our first 5 games of the year? I’m going with an A-."
Tennessee returns to action when they take on the Arkansas Razorbacks in Neyland Stadium a week from Saturday.
