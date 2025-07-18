New Orleans Saints' Alvin Kamara Quietly Leads the Greatest RB Class in Years
Let’s settle a quiet debate that’s been bubbling under the surface for years: Who is the best running back from the legendary 2017 NFL Draft?
On one side, you have Christian McCaffrey — the fantasy football darling, the guy with more endorsement deals than most quarterbacks. And to be fair, the man’s resume is elite: a top-10 pick (No. 8 overall), over 11,101 total yards, and a highlight reel built for prime time.
But here comes former Tennessee Vols Alvin Kamara, drafted 67th overall, behind two full rounds of other talent, and guess what?
Kamara has more total yards.
Let that sink in.
Kamara has more all-purpose yards than Joe Mixon, Aaron Jones, and James Conner, without the spotlight.
As of 2024, Alvin Kamara leads all running backs from the 2017 class with 12,211 total yards (rushing and receiving), just ahead of McCaffrey’s 11,101. Yes, you read that correctly — the “quieter,” less-hyped Kamara is sitting atop the yardage throne. And while McCaffrey’s fanfare is deserved (he’s electric), Kamara’s consistency and versatility have made him one of the most underrated superstars in the NFL.
Now, before the McCaffrey hive comes charging — yes, we know that injuries have slowed him down. That’s part of the story. But availability is a skill, and Kamara has been an ironman of reliability for the New Orleans Saints since his rookie campaign. From catching passes out of the backfield like a wideout to slicing through defensive fronts with smooth cuts and surprising power, Kamara has quietly outpaced the flashiest name in his class.
Let's be clear, both are phenomenal. But if you take away the hype, the media spotlight, and the national commercials… and just look at the numbers?
Kamara wins.
He didn’t come in with the same pedigree or spotlight. He came in with a chip on his shoulder, a third-round tag, and the attitude of a man ready to prove the league wrong.
And he did.
So, next time you’re talking about the best running back from the 2017 class, maybe it’s time to show a little more love to the former Vol, Alvin Kamara.
Follow Our X and Facebook Page
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Christian Kirby On Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Tennessee’s 2024 MLB Draft Success Sets the Stage for Another Big Year in 2025
- Who Will Lead the Vols? Tennessee’s Three-Man QB Battle Begins
- Former Tennessee Vol Joshua Palmer Expected to Elevate Buffalo Bills Offense
- Revisit The Moment J.B. Shabazz Became A Tennessee Vol
- 2025 MLB Draft Preview: Tennessee Vols Set for Another Big Year
- 2027 Recruiting Target Includes Tennessee Football In His Top Schools
- JB Shabazz Commits To Tennessee
- Five Star Gabby Minus Announces Final Five Schools With The Lady Vols Making The Cut
- The Full List of Tennessee Football Number Changes
- Tennessee’s Tony Vitello to Serve as Guest Analyst for 2025 MLB Draft
- Jowell Combay Announces Tennessee Vols Commitment
- WATCH: Revisit the Moment Brayden Rouse Committed to Tennessee