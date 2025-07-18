Volunteer Country

New Orleans Saints' Alvin Kamara Quietly Leads the Greatest RB Class in Years

While the 2017 NFL Draft produced stars like Christian McCaffrey and Joe Mixon, it’s former Tennessee Vols' Alvin Kamara who quietly leads the class in all-purpose yards.

Josh Greer

Dec 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs with the ball against New York Giants linebacker Darius Muasau (53) during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Dec 8, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara (41) runs with the ball against New York Giants linebacker Darius Muasau (53) during the second quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Let’s settle a quiet debate that’s been bubbling under the surface for years: Who is the best running back from the legendary 2017 NFL Draft?

On one side, you have Christian McCaffrey — the fantasy football darling, the guy with more endorsement deals than most quarterbacks. And to be fair, the man’s resume is elite: a top-10 pick (No. 8 overall), over 11,101 total yards, and a highlight reel built for prime time.

But here comes former Tennessee Vols Alvin Kamara, drafted 67th overall, behind two full rounds of other talent, and guess what?

Kamara has more total yards.

Let that sink in.

Kamara has more all-purpose yards than Joe Mixon, Aaron Jones, and James Conner, without the spotlight.

As of 2024, Alvin Kamara leads all running backs from the 2017 class with 12,211 total yards (rushing and receiving), just ahead of McCaffrey’s 11,101. Yes, you read that correctly — the “quieter,” less-hyped Kamara is sitting atop the yardage throne. And while McCaffrey’s fanfare is deserved (he’s electric), Kamara’s consistency and versatility have made him one of the most underrated superstars in the NFL.

Now, before the McCaffrey hive comes charging — yes, we know that injuries have slowed him down. That’s part of the story. But availability is a skill, and Kamara has been an ironman of reliability for the New Orleans Saints since his rookie campaign. From catching passes out of the backfield like a wideout to slicing through defensive fronts with smooth cuts and surprising power, Kamara has quietly outpaced the flashiest name in his class.

Let's be clear, both are phenomenal. But if you take away the hype, the media spotlight, and the national commercials… and just look at the numbers?

Kamara wins.

He didn’t come in with the same pedigree or spotlight. He came in with a chip on his shoulder, a third-round tag, and the attitude of a man ready to prove the league wrong.

And he did.

So, next time you’re talking about the best running back from the 2017 class, maybe it’s time to show a little more love to the former Vol, Alvin Kamara.

