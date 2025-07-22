Former Vol Hendon Hooker Projected to Make Detroit Lions 53-Man Roster
Former Vol quarterback Hendon Hooker is projected to make the Detroit Lions 53-man roster.
Former Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker is on the verge of entering his third season in the NFL. Hooker was drafted in the third round of the 2023 NFL draft by the Detroit Lions and has served as a backup for the organization over the last two seasons.
Despite the fact the Lions have both Jared Goff and NFL veteran Kyle Allen on the roster, Hooker is still projected to make the 53-man roster this season, according to ESPN. Hooker appeared in three games in 2024 for the Lions, throwing for 62 yards on nine attempts.
However, this offseason, the Lions elected to sign Allen as an unrestricted free agent, which could bump Hooker further down the depth chart. Hooker and Allen will have to battle it out during training and during preseason games to decide who will be the official backup to Goff this season.
“Hooker knows the deal,” head coach Dan Campbell said. “You’re out here to compete and we gave him some things to do while he was home, working on the urgency, the footwork, continue training, and it’s only one day but I liked what I saw out there yesterday. There was an urgency, I thought his footwork was on, I thought he was spitting the plays out, but again it’s day one. He knows what it is. He knows it’s time to take the next step, and it’s his move. I think he’s wired right, and it means something to him. So here we go.”
