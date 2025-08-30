Four Numbers to Know Ahead of Tennessee Football Matchup with Syracuse
Tennessee football opens their 2025 season against ACC opponent Syracuse on Saturday afternoon inside Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.
Both football programs have expereinced a lot of moving parts as head coaches Josh Heupel and Fran Brown attempted to put forth the best team possible after having breakthrough seasons a year ago.
Vols on SI gives you the important numbers and statistics that you need to be aware of going into this game.
11-0
The 11-0 record displays the perfect history that both head coach Josh Heupel and quarterback Joey Aguilar have produced in season openers at the helm of a collegiate football program.
The Volunteers coach went 3-0 at UCF and has kept that clean slate going in Knoxville with a flawless 4-0 record. The new Tennessee quarterback led both Diablo Valley Junior College and Appalachian State to two season opening victories.
Most college football analysts expect this trend to extend to the 2025 season.
4-1
Since Tennessee has hired Heupel, the program has gone 4-1 against opponents from the Atlantic Coast Conference, a trend Vols fans hope will continue this weekend against Syracuse.
Additionally, Heupel is 2-0 against the conference in season openers, defeating Virginia in addition to Georgia Tech during his time at UCF.
14
The Tennessee football program has handled business in the non-conference slate as of recent, having won their last 14 non-SEC contests.
The Volunteers play Syracuse, ETSU, UAB, and New Mexico State away from their home comference this season.
13
The safety room is one of the position groups that headlines this Syracuse team, but there will be a strong amount of pressure on the inexpereinced cornerbacks to step up in this game against a Tennessee offense that prides itself in being able to take advantage of every blade of grass on the gridiron.
The three cornerbacks in their base 4-2-5 defense (two outside cornerbacks and a nickel) have appeared in a combined 13 collegiate games with eight (and all four career starts) coming from true sophomore nickel Davien Kerr.
The outside corners consist of two players new to the program, by way of Georgia transfer and true freshman, and watch for Heupel to try to take advantage of this as he works to stretch the opposing defense.
