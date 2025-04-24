Volunteer Country

From Knoxville to Memphis: Why Reggie White Chose the USFL Over the NFL in 1984

Before he became an NFL legend, Reggie White started in the USFL. Learn why he picked Memphis—and how it fueled his Hall of Fame rise.

Josh Greer

Tennessee head coach Johnny Majors, posing with Reggie White (92) during the Vols annual Picture Day Aug. 15, 1981, is pleased at having the defensive tackle back for three more seasons.
Tennessee head coach Johnny Majors, posing with Reggie White (92) during the Vols annual Picture Day Aug. 15, 1981, is pleased at having the defensive tackle back for three more seasons. / Robert Johnson / The Tennessean via Imagn Content Services, LLC
In this story:

When we talk about Reggie White, we speak of dominance — a two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Super Bowl champion, and member of both the College and Pro Football Halls of Fame. But before he became the "Minister of Defense" in the NFL, White made a surprising choice that altered the trajectory of his football legacy: he chose the upstart USFL over the NFL.

In 1984, rather than heading straight to the NFL, White signed with the Memphis Showboats of the United States Football League.

The Showboats selected White in the 1984 USFL Territorial Draft, a unique format that allowed teams to claim local college stars to bolster regional fan support. For Memphis, White was a dream pick. a dominant defensive lineman with Tennessee roots and star power.

For White, it meant a pretty hefty pay day. White signed a five-year,$4 million contract with the Memphis Showboats, including a $550,000 bonus. At the time, the average NFL rookie salary, including pro-rated signing bonuses, was around $162,000.

The opportunity to remain in-state and play in front of fans who had cheered him on in high school and college also motivated White. White suited up for the Showboats for two seasons, starting all 36 games and amassing 23.5 sacks, one safety, and a fumble recovery returned for a touchdown.

Though the USFL would eventually cave, White used his time there to fine-tune his game and prepare for the eventual leap to the NFL. His productivity in Memphis foreshadowed the greatness to come.

