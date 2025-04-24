From Knoxville to Memphis: Why Reggie White Chose the USFL Over the NFL in 1984
When we talk about Reggie White, we speak of dominance — a two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Super Bowl champion, and member of both the College and Pro Football Halls of Fame. But before he became the "Minister of Defense" in the NFL, White made a surprising choice that altered the trajectory of his football legacy: he chose the upstart USFL over the NFL.
In 1984, rather than heading straight to the NFL, White signed with the Memphis Showboats of the United States Football League.
The Showboats selected White in the 1984 USFL Territorial Draft, a unique format that allowed teams to claim local college stars to bolster regional fan support. For Memphis, White was a dream pick. a dominant defensive lineman with Tennessee roots and star power.
For White, it meant a pretty hefty pay day. White signed a five-year,$4 million contract with the Memphis Showboats, including a $550,000 bonus. At the time, the average NFL rookie salary, including pro-rated signing bonuses, was around $162,000.
The opportunity to remain in-state and play in front of fans who had cheered him on in high school and college also motivated White. White suited up for the Showboats for two seasons, starting all 36 games and amassing 23.5 sacks, one safety, and a fumble recovery returned for a touchdown.
Though the USFL would eventually cave, White used his time there to fine-tune his game and prepare for the eventual leap to the NFL. His productivity in Memphis foreshadowed the greatness to come.
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @evanvcrowell
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- REPORT: Transfer Price for Nico Iamaleava Rapidly Dropping
- What We Learned About the Tennessee Volunteers During Spring Practice
- NCAA Transfer Portal Needs that Must Be Addressed by Tennessee Football
- North Carolina Football Reportedly "Out of the Mix" for Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava
- Tennessee Football 2026 Target G'nivre Carr Recaps Tennessee Spring Game Visit
- Who’s Next for Tennessee Football at Quarterback?
- Tennessee Football Linebacker Target Brayden Rouse Recaps Tennessee Spring Visit
- Tennessee's Elijah Simmons Labeled One of the Biggest Sleepers for 2025 NFL Draft
- Where Will Nico Iamaleava Transfer - Options For Vols Transfer QB Limited
- Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings: Tennessee Volunteers Rise Up a Spot
- Former Tennessee Quarterback Comments on Nico Iamaleava Transferring
- Tennessee Players Threatened to Sit Out of Playoff Game Over NIL, Including Iamaleava