Get to Know the Opponent: Syracuse Players Tennessee Fans Need to Know
A list of Syracuse football players Tennessee fans need to know about ahead of Saturday.
The Tennessee Volunteers are just a few days out from kicking off their 2025 season in Atlanta, GA,, against the Syracuse Orange. This game will consist of two teams that aren't very familiar with one another, so with that said, here are a few Syracuse players Tennessee fans need to know about heading into Saturday.
Darrell Gill Jr., WR
Gill Jr. was a productive wideout for the Orange last season. Despite Jackson Meeks going for over 1,000 yards and Trebor Peña knocking on the door of the century mark as well, Gill Jr. posted 31 receptions for 570 yards and two touchdowns. He also averaged 18.4 yards per reception. An explosive playmaker that Tennessee needs to be mindful of heading into Saturday's matchup.
Duce Chestnut, DB
Chestnut played in 13 games and started in 11 for Syracuse last season at safety. He racked up 62 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, a sack, a forced fumble and five pass breakups. He is projected to be the starting strong safety for the Orange this season. Chestnut started his career at Syracuse, transferred to LSU for a season and then transferred back to Syracuse in 2024.
Chris Peal, CB
Peal started his career at the University of Georgia, where Fran Brown recruited him when he was the defensive backs coach for the Bulldogs. Peal was a four-star recruit coming out of high school and was a top-200 player in the country, according to composite rankings. He hasn't seen the field much at this point in his career, but it's worth noting that Coach Brown has an SEC-caliber player on his starting lineup heading into this season.
Follow Our X and Facebook Page
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden On Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Shayne Pickering on Twitter: @Shaynep_media
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- 2027 QB Jayce Johnson Commits to Texas A&M Over Tennessee Football
- Overlooking Tennessee Football's 2026 Linebacker Class
- Tennessee Football Extends Offer to Fast-Rising 2028 WR/TE
- Tennessee Football Tight End Commit Carson Sneed Flips Commitment to North Carolina
- Tennessee Volunteers Predicted to Lose First SEC Game to Major Rival
- Former Tennessee Sports Star Set to Return to the WWE Following SummerSlam
- 2027 WR Carter Davis Talks Recent Tennessee Offer & Where The Vols Stand
- Tennessee Football Recruiting Stays Hot
- Watch: Former Tennessee Football WR Dont'e Thornton Jr. Scores During Scrimmage
- Former Tennessee Football WR Reunites With Jauan Jennings
- Tennessee LB Bryson Eason Named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List
- Omarr Norman-Lott Proving Doubters Wrong as He Runs with Chiefs’ Starters