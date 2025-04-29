Grand Valley State Defensive Lineman Commits to Tennessee Volunteers
Grand Valley State defensive lineman Josh Schell commits to Tennessee Volunteers.
The Tennessee Volunteers have gained a commitment out of the transfer portal as former Grand Valley state defensive lineman Josh Schell has committed to the Tennessee Volunteers. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.
Coming out of high school, Schell was rated a two-star prospect, the 398th-best defnsive lineman and the 87th-best player in the state of Michigan, according to 247 sports. He took an official visit to Tennessee earlier int he month and then received an offer from the Volunteers.
The Volunteers has added some depth to the defensive lineman and Schell has the size to compete in the SEC. He is listed at 6’5 and 275 pounds. Schell recorded 11 tackles, one QB hurry and a pass breakup during the 2023 college football season. Now he will look to continue his college football career with the Volunteers.
