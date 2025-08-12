Volunteer Country

Greg McElroy Confident in Tennessee Football Front Seven, Projects Ranked Finish

College football analyst Greg McElroy is banking on the front seven rotation to keep the Volunteers afloat in the 2025 season.

Shayne Pickering

Nov 30, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive lineman Joshua Josephs (19) rushes the passer against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive lineman Joshua Josephs (19) rushes the passer against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
In this story:

College football analyst Greg McElroy has begun slowly releasing his preseason rankings that includes projecting Tennessee as the 21st-best team entering the season where he credited the recognition to a pair of strong positional units that should anchor the program despite heavy turnover elsewhere.

The two position groups mentioned are the defensive line and linebacker units, both of which should have a strong mix of solidified veteran talent and younger players stepping into a larger role with the opportunity to breakout this year.

"I'm starting to feel better about what Josh Heupel and company bring back this year and part of that starts with what I love and that is their front seven defensively," he said on X.

Last season the defense kept the Vols in the large majority of outings and despite the program losing their fair share of production, McElroy does not believe that will change the identity of this program that was established in the past year, but rather expects there to be some breakouts along the defensive due to the mass rotations that position coach Rodney Garner and defensive coordinator Tim Banks have utilized since arriving in Knoxville.

"What had they had last year, you see James Pearce Jr. and they lost a bunch of other guys on the interior. You got to dive a little deeper and look at Tim Banks and his history of playing 10, 11, 12 guys along the defensive front to keep guys fresh but also to accelerate the development of some of their young guys. Now you see some young guys that I think are poised for a breakout season."

He mentioned a handful of breakout players he has on his radar this season, but identified two specific players that have rotated in as younger options in the past but should step up as veterans during this season and that previous experience could have them ready from the jump.

"You got a five-star in Daevin Hobbs that can add some firepower. Joshua Josephs is now going to be thrust into that lead role and you have other five-stars that are waiting for their opportunity, so I think the defensive front remains a strength."

Daevin Hobbs, Jeremiah Telander, Tennessee football, Tim Banks, Josh Heupel, Tennessee Vols, Tennessee Volunteers
Tennessee linebacker Jeremiah Telander (22) and Tennessee defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs (53) celebrate a fumble recovery at the NCAA College football game between Tennessee and NC State on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024 in Charlotte, NC. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Although he is projecting the primary focus on the breakout front happens in the trenches, McElroy feels confident in the veteran duo that will be manning the starting inside linebacker spots and leading this defensive core.

"Then you go to the second level where Arion Carter and Jeremiah Telander are both returning, so I love their front seven defensively."

With a youthful and inexperienced offense in all facets, the Tennessee football program will have no choice but to rely on their veteran defense to maintain its high level of play to keep them in most games until the clock hits zero. While that might not make the fanbase comfortable with the outlook of the long season ahead, analysts are starting to put their belief in what defensive coordinator Tim Banks has built on Rocky Top and that it can translate to success on the field in 2025.

Follow Our X and Facebook Page

• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Shayne Pickering
SHAYNE PICKERING

Shayne Pickering is a multimedia journalist with experience covering a variety of collegiate programs. He has several years of experience covering teams within the college athletics scene.

Home/Football