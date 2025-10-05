Volunteer Country

How Florida Helped Tennessee Football on Saturday

Detailing how the Florida Gators helped the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday

Caleb Sisk

Florida quarterback DJ Lagway (2) heads to the locker room after beating Texas 29-21 after the second half an NCAA football game in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, October 4, 2025. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun]
Florida quarterback DJ Lagway (2) heads to the locker room after beating Texas 29-21 after the second half an NCAA football game in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, October 4, 2025. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] / Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Florida Gators played against the Texas Longhorns on Saturday inside The Swamp. This was one of the games that Tennessee Vols football fans were likely watching, as there was an upset that was brewing, which would eventually become a reality.

That being as the Florida Gators knocked off the Texas Longhorns. Texas was 9th in the nation prior to this loss, while the Tennessee Volunteers were 15th in their bye week. This is a spot that the Tennessee Volunteers have been in for quite some time now, as they haven't moved up much since the beginning of the season. That will change thanks to the Tennessee Volunteers' rival.

The Gators were 1-3 in the entrance to this game, but they are now 2-3, while the Longhorns move to 3-2 after they loss to Ohio State to begin the season.

The new AP poll released on Sunday which will be very key to pay attention to. This will be covered by Vols On SI.

