How James Pearce Fits With Atlanta Falcons
How Tennessee Vols EDGE James Pearce fits with the
The first round of the 2025 NFL draft kicked off at 8 PM ET on Thursday in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Tennessee Volunteers have a handful of prospects that are waiting to hear their name called and the first player just came off the board. The Atlanta Falcons have selected EDGE James Pearce in the first round of the draft.
Pearce certainly addresses a need for the Falcons. The organization has lacked pass rushing over the years now they have selected two players at the position. Jalon Walker out of Georgia was selected at 15th overall.
Pearce still has some room to grow and has a lot of upside. The Falcons traded up in the draft to get him, so they obviously saw somehting that they really liked. He can be an immediate play for the Falcons and can help bolster a spot on the roster that has been lacking over the years.
Pearce was a star player for the Volunteers on defense. He surged onto the college football scene during the 2023 season. During that season, he accumulated 10 sacks, 15 tackles for loss and 28 total tackles. Over his career, he racked up 19.5 sacks, 30 tackles for loss and 71 total tackles.
There was some speculation of whether or not Pearce would go in the first round of this year's draft, partially due to how loaded the EDGE class is this year. However, Pearce's upside proved to be too good to pass up within the first 32 picks.
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @evanvcrowell
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- REPORT: Transfer Price for Nico Iamaleava Rapidly Dropping
- What We Learned About the Tennessee Volunteers During Spring Practice
- NCAA Transfer Portal Needs that Must Be Addressed by Tennessee Football
- North Carolina Football Reportedly "Out of the Mix" for Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava
- Tennessee Football 2026 Target G'nivre Carr Recaps Tennessee Spring Game Visit
- Who’s Next for Tennessee Football at Quarterback?
- Tennessee Football Linebacker Target Brayden Rouse Recaps Tennessee Spring Visit
- Tennessee's Elijah Simmons Labeled One of the Biggest Sleepers for 2025 NFL Draft
- Where Will Nico Iamaleava Transfer - Options For Vols Transfer QB Limited
- Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings: Tennessee Volunteers Rise Up a Spot
- Former Tennessee Quarterback Comments on Nico Iamaleava Transferring
- Tennessee Players Threatened to Sit Out of Playoff Game Over NIL, Including Iamaleava