Iamaleava for Aguilar: Did Tennessee Win College Football’s First Ever Trade?

In a stunning and unprecedented twist, Tennessee and UCLA have effectively traded starting quarterbacks — but with Iamaleava’s drama and Aguilar’s consistency, did the Vols come out on top?

Tanner Johnson

Sep 19, 2024; Boone, North Carolina, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers quarterback Joey Aguilar (4) throws a warmup pass before the game against the South Alabama Jaguars at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images
Sep 19, 2024; Boone, North Carolina, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers quarterback Joey Aguilar (4) throws a warmup pass before the game against the South Alabama Jaguars at Kidd Brewer Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images / Reinhold Matay-Imagn Images
In a college football twist that feels more like an NFL trade than a product of the transfer portal, Tennessee and UCLA have effectively swapped starting quarterbacks.

Nico Iamaleava, once the face of the Volunteers’ future, is headed to UCLA. Joey Aguilar, a proven Group of Five starter who had initially transferred to UCLA, will now take over as Tennessee's signal caller.

It’s an unprecedented situation — two programs trading starting quarterbacks in the same offseason — and the question everyone’s asking is: did Tennessee actually win the trade?

Nico Iamaleava arrived in Knoxville as a former five-star phenom, the kind of quarterback Tennessee fans hadn’t seen in years. But his first season as the starter didn’t go quite as planned.

Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) stands at the line of scrimmage before a play agianst Alabama at Neyland Stadium on
Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) stands at the line of scrimmage before a play agianst Alabama at Neyland Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024. / Saul Young / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Yes, he led the Vols to a 10-3 record and their first-ever College Football Playoff appearance. And yes, he showed flashes of his elite potential, throwing for 2,616 yards and 19 touchdowns. But he also looked inconsistent and at times overwhelmed, especially against tougher defenses.

For someone who was hyped as a Heisman contender, it felt like a step below expectations. In a season where he was supposed to break out, he merely held his ground.

He was not a difference maker. He was a game manager.

But what really pushed things over the edge was the drama surrounding Iamaleava off the field. Reports swirled about issues with his NIL deal, internal tension, and behind-the-scenes discontent that began to wear thin on the coaching staff.

For all his natural talent, Iamaleava started to look like more trouble than he was worth. The promise was still there, but the baggage was growing — and the patience in Knoxville was wearing down.

Now, he’ll take that talent — and the noise — to UCLA. But it may not be a long-term move. Iamaleava is draft-eligible after this season and is widely expected to test the NFL waters in 2026. That gives UCLA, at worst, a one-year rental. The Bruins are betting on a high-upside talent who could flourish with a change of scenery, but there’s not much margin for error.

Meanwhile, Tennessee may have stumbled into a much more stable situation. Joey Aguilar brings maturity and production. In two seasons at Appalachian State, he threw for 7,216 yards and 61 touchdowns.

Sep 14, 2024; Greenville, North Carolina, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers quarterback Joey Aguilar (4) looks down field
Sep 14, 2024; Greenville, North Carolina, USA; Appalachian State Mountaineers quarterback Joey Aguilar (4) looks down field against the East Carolina Pirates during the second half at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Guillory-Imagn Images / James Guillory-Imagn Images

While he did struggle with interceptions with Appalachian State, quarterbacks under Josh Heupel have traditionally taken care of the ball. The Vols are hoping that he will cut back on that negative aspect of his game.

In the end, Tennessee may have gotten the better deal — a calmer locker room, and a quarterback who has already proven himself. This kind of quarterback-for-quarterback swap is something we’ve never seen before in college football, and it’ll take time before we know who truly won. But right now, the early signs suggest that Tennessee may have quietly come out ahead in the most unexpected "trade" of the offseason.

The Bruins got the more talented player in Iamaleava, but Tennessee may have gotten a solid-enough replacement. Tennessee may have also found stability in the shadows of Iamaleava's dramatic exit.

