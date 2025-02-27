Volunteer Country

James Pearce an Early Winner of Day One at the NFL Combine Amid Abdul Carter News

Jonathan Williams

Feb 26, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tennessee defensive lineman James Pearce (DL59) during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Feb 26, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tennessee defensive lineman James Pearce (DL59) during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Tennessee's James Pearce Jr. is already an early winner at the NFL Combine.

The first day of NFL Combine workouts is set to take place on Thursday as defensive lineman and linebackers prepare to take on the event. While Tennessee's James Pearce Jr. has not yet completed his workout, he can be considered an early winner at the event.

Pearce Jr. is expected to participate in all of the workouts and that is part of what is setting him apart from the rest right now. Georgia defensive lineman Mykel Williams announced on Wednesday that he will not be working out at the combine and Penn State's Abdul Carter is also doing the same due to a stress fracture discovered at the combine health check.

Carter and Williams are both names that are consistently drafted ahead of Pearce Jr. in NFL mock drafts, but the former Volunteer will have an opportunity to increase his stock while the other two wait for their pro days.

While Pearce Jr. might not rise ahead of either Williams or Cater when it is all said and done, it is a great opportunity for him to takeover the spotlight at the draft process's biggest event of the entire year.

*UPDATE* It is also being reported by Jordan Schultz from Fox Sports that Marshall EDGE Mike Green will also not participate in NFL Combine workouts due to hamstring tightness.

