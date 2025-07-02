Jermod McCoy Named Preseason First-Team All-American by Walter Camp
Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy continues to build his national profile heading into the 2025 college football season. On Monday, McCoy was named a Preseason First-Team All-American by the Walter Camp Football Foundation, one of the most prestigious honors in college football.
The Walter Camp Player of the Year Award is presented annually to the top player in college football, as voted on by NCAA Division I FBS head coaches and sports information directors. Named in honor of Walter Camp, widely regarded as the "Father of American Football", the award is one of the sport’s oldest and most prestigious individual honors, celebrating excellence and impact on the game at the highest level.
McCoy, one of the top returning defenders in the SEC, suffered a torn ACL in January while training at home in Texas and underwent surgery shortly thereafter. While the Volunteers have not announced an official timeline for his return, multiple reports suggest McCoy could be back early in the 2025 season. His inclusion on the Walter Camp preseason list highlights the level of respect he’s earned across the college football landscape.
Last season, McCoy made his presence felt in the SEC, finishing with 44 total tackles, 4 interceptions, and 7 pass deflections, establishing himself as a lockdown defender in key moments.
This is just the latest accolade for McCoy, who is projected to be one of the top defensive backs in the 2026 NFL Draft should he declare after the season. With the spotlight now squarely on him, he’ll have every opportunity to solidify his All-American status once he is on the field.
As Tennessee prepares for its season opener, McCoy remains a symbol of both resilience and excellence. While his return from injury is still on the horizon, his preseason All-American recognition serves as a powerful testament to his impact on the field and the respect he commands nationally. When he does return, expect him to anchor a Vols defense eager to make a statement, and a fan base more than ready to welcome back one of the SEC’s most dynamic defenders.
