Jermod McCoy’s Preseason Honor Sets the Tone for Tennessee Defense
The Tennessee Volunteers received a major boost of recognition heading into the 2025 season as defensive back Jermod McCoy was named to the Associated Press Preseason All-America Team. For a program aiming to return to the national spotlight, McCoy’s honor underscores his emergence as one of the premier defenders in college football.
Jermod McCoy’s Preseason Honor Sets the Tone for Tennessee Defense
A Defensive Cornerstone
McCoy has steadily developed into the type of lockdown defender SEC teams covet. His combination of length, speed, and football IQ has made him one of the toughest matchups for opposing wide receivers. Last season, he consistently disrupted passing lanes, displayed elite coverage skills, and delivered physical tackles in the open field. His recognition as a preseason All-American highlights not only his individual excellence but also the trust placed in him to anchor Tennessee’s secondary.
National Recognition for Tennessee
For the Volunteers, McCoy’s honor carries significance beyond the individual accolade. In a league dominated by offensive firepower, Tennessee is building a defensive identity to match its high-tempo offensive style. Having a player of McCoy’s caliber receive national attention signals to recruits, fans, and opponents alike that Tennessee’s program is competing at the highest level across the field.
Head coach Josh Heupel and his staff have emphasized balanced team development, and McCoy’s presence provides stability against the pass-heavy attacks common in the SEC. His preseason selection also places him in conversations with some of the top defenders in the nation, showcasing Tennessee’s ability to produce elite talent.
Setting the Tone for 2025
Preseason accolades do not guarantee postseason results, but they set expectations. For McCoy, the recognition places him squarely in the spotlight as a leader on defense. His performance will be critical in Tennessee’s pursuit of both SEC contention and a potential College Football Playoff berth. The Volunteers will rely on him to neutralize top receivers and set the tone with physical, disciplined play.
McCoy’s recognition is also a morale boost for a fan base hungry for national respect. Tennessee has enjoyed a resurgence in recent seasons, and having an AP Preseason All-American strengthens the narrative that the Volunteers are building sustainable success.
Looking Ahead
As Tennessee prepares to open its season, all eyes will be on McCoy’s ability to live up to his billing. His recognition is not only a testament to past performance but also a challenge to elevate his game to even greater heights. If McCoy delivers on the promise of his preseason All-American status, he could position himself as one of the top defensive backs in the nation and a potential high-round NFL draft pick.
For Tennessee, Jermod McCoy’s presence represents both pride and potential, a reminder that the Volunteers have stars capable of carrying the program forward.
The Vols will hope to get Pace to campus soon for a visit.
Follow Our X and Facebook Page
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden On Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Shayne Pickering on Twitter: @Shaynep_media
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- 2027 QB Jayce Johnson Commits to Texas A&M Over Tennessee Football
- Overlooking Tennessee Football's 2026 Linebacker Class
- Tennessee Football Extends Offer to Fast-Rising 2028 WR/TE
- Tennessee Football Tight End Commit Carson Sneed Flips Commitment to North Carolina
- Tennessee Volunteers Predicted to Lose First SEC Game to Major Rival
- Former Tennessee Sports Star Set to Return to the WWE Following SummerSlam
- 2027 WR Carter Davis Talks Recent Tennessee Offer & Where The Vols Stand
- Tennessee Football Recruiting Stays Hot
- Watch: Former Tennessee Football WR Dont'e Thornton Jr. Scores During Scrimmage
- Former Tennessee Football WR Reunites With Jauan Jennings
- Tennessee LB Bryson Eason Named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List
- Omarr Norman-Lott Proving Doubters Wrong as He Runs with Chiefs’ Starters