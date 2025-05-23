Jersey Countdown: Who Is the Best Player to Wear #99 for Tennessee Football?
Who is the best player to put the number 99 on for the Orange & White?
The Tennessee Volunteers are now 99 days away from action as the countdown from double digits begins. As the days count down, so does Vols On SI, who will be providing fans a throwback experience with information of a player who wore the number that is also the same number of days remaining.
As for the number 99, there aren't many players who have worn this number. The most notable player to wear the number 99 is Ben Martin, who was with the Vols from 2007-2011.
Martin, who is originally from Cincinnati, Ohio, came to Tennessee to make a difference, and he did. He finished his career with four sacks, one forced fumble, and 77 total tackles. He appeared in 44 games throughout his career and was a key contributor for the Vols.
