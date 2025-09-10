Volunteer Country

Joey Aguilar's Father Thanks Former Quarterback Nico Iamaleava For Leaving Tennessee

The father of current Tennessee Volunteers quarterback, Joey Aguilar, has thanked former Vols quarterback Nico Iamaleava.

Christian Kirby

Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar (6) warms up before a college football game between Tennessee and ETSU at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, on September 6, 2025.
Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar (6) warms up before a college football game between Tennessee and ETSU at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee, on September 6, 2025. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Before the beginning of the 2025 college football season, one of the most highly followed stories of the offseason was the dramatic quarterback carousel between the Tennessee Volunteers and UCLA Bruins.

The dramay of this storied stemmed from the departure of Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who reportedly entered the transfer portal as a product of NIL disputes between he and the Volunteers.

Iamaleava eventually landed in California with UCLA, which then displaced current Bruins quarterback Joey Aguilar, who eventually transferred to Tennessee. This marked one of college football's first psuedo-trade's and resulted in a plethora of storylines ahead of the season.

Aguilar's sudden displacement from his team, thanks to Iamaleava, could certainly lead to disdain for Iamaleava and his camp. However, a recent interview might suggest that the current Volunteers' signal caller harbors no anger.

Jose Aguilar, the father of Joey, recently spoke with On3's Pete Nakos to share his thoughts on the situation and revealed that he and his family carried no ill-will towards Iamaleava and his camp. In fact, he expressed gratitude towards the former Tennessee quarterback.

“We don’t have any problems with Nico,” said Aguilar's father. “If anything, it’s thank you. Joey is in a great spot. That’s what I would say, thank you. He did what he decided to do. Everything that happened, happened. I think it’s clear who won the trade. Look at the fans and the stats. Everything happens for a reason.

Aguilar and the Volunteers will look to continue their strong beginning to the 2025 season as they look to defeat the Georgia Bulldogs in their week three matchup. Kickoff for this contest is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and will be aired on ABC.

