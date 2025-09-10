Joey Aguilar's Father Thanks Former Quarterback Nico Iamaleava For Leaving Tennessee
The father of current Tennessee Volunteers quarterback, Joey Aguilar, has thanked former Vols quarterback Nico Iamaleava.
Before the beginning of the 2025 college football season, one of the most highly followed stories of the offseason was the dramatic quarterback carousel between the Tennessee Volunteers and UCLA Bruins.
The dramay of this storied stemmed from the departure of Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava, who reportedly entered the transfer portal as a product of NIL disputes between he and the Volunteers.
Iamaleava eventually landed in California with UCLA, which then displaced current Bruins quarterback Joey Aguilar, who eventually transferred to Tennessee. This marked one of college football's first psuedo-trade's and resulted in a plethora of storylines ahead of the season.
Aguilar's sudden displacement from his team, thanks to Iamaleava, could certainly lead to disdain for Iamaleava and his camp. However, a recent interview might suggest that the current Volunteers' signal caller harbors no anger.
Jose Aguilar, the father of Joey, recently spoke with On3's Pete Nakos to share his thoughts on the situation and revealed that he and his family carried no ill-will towards Iamaleava and his camp. In fact, he expressed gratitude towards the former Tennessee quarterback.
“We don’t have any problems with Nico,” said Aguilar's father. “If anything, it’s thank you. Joey is in a great spot. That’s what I would say, thank you. He did what he decided to do. Everything that happened, happened. I think it’s clear who won the trade. Look at the fans and the stats. Everything happens for a reason.
Aguilar and the Volunteers will look to continue their strong beginning to the 2025 season as they look to defeat the Georgia Bulldogs in their week three matchup. Kickoff for this contest is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. and will be aired on ABC.
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden On Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Shayne Pickering on Twitter: @Shaynep_media
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- 2027 QB Jayce Johnson Commits to Texas A&M Over Tennessee Football
- Overlooking Tennessee Football's 2026 Linebacker Class
- Tennessee Football Extends Offer to Fast-Rising 2028 WR/TE
- Tennessee Football Tight End Commit Carson Sneed Flips Commitment to North Carolina
- Tennessee Volunteers Predicted to Lose First SEC Game to Major Rival
- Former Tennessee Sports Star Set to Return to the WWE Following SummerSlam
- 2027 WR Carter Davis Talks Recent Tennessee Offer & Where The Vols Stand
- Tennessee Football Recruiting Stays Hot
- Watch: Former Tennessee Football WR Dont'e Thornton Jr. Scores During Scrimmage
- Former Tennessee Football WR Reunites With Jauan Jennings
- Tennessee LB Bryson Eason Named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List
- Omarr Norman-Lott Proving Doubters Wrong as He Runs with Chiefs’ Starters