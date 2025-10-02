Volunteer Country

Joey Aguilar's Heisman Odds During the Tennessee Football Bye-Week

Joey Aguilar receives high praise in recent Heisman odd showcase

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar (6) celebrates a successful drive during the NCAA college football game against UAB on September 20, 2025, in Knoxville, Tennessee.
Tennessee quarterback Joey Aguilar (6) celebrates a successful drive during the NCAA college football game against UAB on September 20, 2025, in Knoxville, Tennessee. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
If you like bingo it is safe to say that Joey Aguilar being one of the better QBs in the nation may shouldn't of been on your bingo card from the jump, but if it was it is definitely paying off. Aguilar is someone with a lot of great traits that has already started to shine through during the season and his only season with the Tennessee Volunteers.

Tennessee very rarely sees their player in the conversation for the Heisman race, but this year that is exactly what is going on. Aguilar has Heisman odds, which leads many to believe he may actually be on the stage. Sure, doesn't have the best odds. Aguilar is one of the better QBs in the nation which gave him some odds that some Tennessee fans may take. According to BetMGM, Aguilar is tied for the 5th-best odds alongside Fernando Mendoza. He has a +1300 line at this time.

He trails the following: Dante Moore, Carson Beck, Jeremiah Smith, and Ty Simpson.

The Tennessee volunteers are set to play in two weeks when they take on the Arkansas Razorbacks, which will be one of the biggest games on the season for the Vols, simply due to the revenge factor.

