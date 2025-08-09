Josh Heupel Continues QB Competition For Tennessee Vols
The Tennessee Volunteers are just three weeks away from their season opener against Syracuse. Head coach Josh Heupel gave us an update on the QB battle for the Vols.
The Tennessee Volunteers are 21 days from the start of their 2025 season against the Syracuse Oragnemen inside of Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Vols are fresh off their first preseason scrimmage on Saturday morning and head coach Josh Heupel updated the quarterback competition as soon as he stepped to the podium on Saturday.
"I'm not naming a start today. All three of those guys have shown some really good characteristics of doing some special things with the ball, also managing the game," Heupel explained at the top of the presser.
Sources have indicated to Vols on SI that the battle appears to be between Joey Aguillar and Jake Merklinger. Head coach Josh Heupel was asked if freshman George MacIntrye would have a legitimate shot to win the job.
"George, you know we challenged him post spring ball in some of the areas that he had to grow, some of that physical, some of that fundamental, and technique. You've seen a lot of that growth from him and you've seen his level of play be dramatically different than where we finished spring ball... I really like what George has done so far."
