Josh Heupel Details Development of Boo Carter In Multipositional Role
The Tennessee Volunteers have one of the best returning defensive back starters in college football in Boo Carter. The sophomore DB is set to play a role on offense in 2025 as well. Head coach Josh Heupel spoke about the new role this week.
The Tennessee Volunteers are entering the 2025 season with quite a rare combination of expectations and question marks on the roster. They are fresh off their first College Football Playoff entrance and they are returning one of the sport's premier quarterbacks in Nico Iamaleava.
The Vols also have one of the best returning sophomores in the sport in defensive back Boo Carter. Carter was quite the playmaker in 2024, and entering 2025, the defensive back is expected to make an appearance on offense.
“When you do that, there’s a whole ‘nother workload that you’ve got to take on, because you’ve got to understand what’s going on on both sides of the football. He’s done a really good job. He’s spent a lot extra time in here, learning what we’re doing offensively, being able to handle the structure of the offense. We’re intentional in what positions we’re putting him in during the course of practice, today during the scrimmage, and trying to manage that side of it. He’s worked hard.
Carter made plays on special teams in 2024, returning 12 punts for 124 yards. “You can look at him as a punt returner to see the skill set when he has the ball in his hands, that he’s got a chance to be a dynamic playmaker," Heupel said.
