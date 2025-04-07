Three 2024 Signees Could Determine Tennessee's Ceiling
The Tennessee Volunteers are replacing several crucial veterans from last season's College Football Playoff team. Three 2024 signees slot into some of the most crucial roles on the team.
The 2024 college football season brought many successes for the Tennessee Volunteers. They earned the first College Football Playoff berth in program history, had the SEC Offensive Player of the Year, and ranked sixth in the country in total defense. However, they aren't content with a one-year resurgence.
The Vols had to quickly pivot off the 2024 season and build 2025's foundation. They're currently in a championship window with quarterback Nico Iamaleava, and they must maximize each season he plays college football. Unfortunately for them, it appears this may be his last. They replaced several veteran leaders from last year's roster with depth, transfers, and early signees. However, one recruiting class may make the most significant difference in their season outlook.
Tennessee signed the No. 13 class in America in the 2025 recruiting cycle, according to On3. It's a class headlined by two former five-star prospects and filled with strong depth pieces poised to make long-term impacts. However, when examining the overall roster needs and positional strengths, three 2024 signees could go a long way in determining just how good the Volunteers can be.
Mike Matthews, WR
Sophomore wide receiver Mike Matthews has a lot of eyes on him this spring. The former five-star caught seven passes for 90 yards and a pair of touchdowns during his true freshman season, flashing tantalizing athletic ability and ball skills while simultaneously buried in a deep rotation. He briefly entered the NCAA Transfer Portal after the season before withdrawing his name and returning to the Volunteers.
One thing's certain: Matthews won't be buried in the rotation this fall. Furthermore, many in the building expect him to take a gigantic leap and assume a lead offensive role for Tennessee. He certainly has the makeup to be a star - Matthews measures in at 6-foot-1 and 197 pounds with silky-smooth route-running precision and jump ball ability.
This will be his second year in head coach Josh Heupel's system, which is historically big for receivers who make the leap. Tennessee needs Matthews to elevate from a freshman flashing his talent to a daily performer tasked with making some of the most important offensive plays throughout the next college football season.
Boo Carter, S
Safety Boo Carter was the sole true freshman who saw a starting role with the Volunteers in 2024. He had 38 tackles, three for loss, an interception, and a sack while moonlighting as a punt returner. He also flirted with the transfer portal after the season but decided to return to the Volunteers in an even larger role. Carter will resume his defensive and special teams responsibilities, but word out of fall camp is that he's seeking legitimate snaps on the offensive side.
Carter was a dynamic offensive player in high school. He recorded 1,795 all-purpose yards and 27 total touchdowns during his senior season at Bradley Central High School en route to Tennessee's "Mr. Football" honors. College staffs recruited Carter on both sides of the football, but the Volunteers vision for him was always at safety. Now, they see a path for him to see some time on offense.
It doesn't sound like he'll be a feature player on that side, but it does seem he will have multiple opportunities each game to impact things with the football in his hands. Tennessee lost running back Dylan Sampson to the NFL Draft, and they need another player who can make people miss with the football. Carter may prove to be the replacement they need.
Jordan Ross, EDGE
Sophomore edge rusher Jordan Ross was Tennessee's highest-rated recruit in the 2024 cycle. On3 and 247Sports billed him as the No. 1 edge rusher in his cycle, and Tennessee won a heavyweight battle that included Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Texas. Ross has all the tools to become a first-round draft pick and make a similar impact to that of former Tennessee edge rusher James Pearce Jr.
However, he was a ways away from that upon arriving on campus. Tennessee prefers to let young defensive lineman sit and watch in their first year or so in the program, but now it's time for Ross to see the field in an extended capacity. Word out of spring camp is that he makes strides daily, but the standard is consistent excellence on Tennessee's defensive front.
If Ross is making plays in a real way this fall, it's a very positive sign for Tennessee's defense. He's what every coach wants lining up to rush the passer, and his disruptive skill set fills a need for the Volunteers defense. If they want to reclaim top-10 total defensive status in 2025, Ross plays a major role in their ceiling.
