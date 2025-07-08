Josh Heupel Named to 2025 Dodd Trophy Preseason Watch List
Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel has been named to the 2025 Dodd Trophy Preseason Watch List, placing him among the most respected coaches in college football heading into the upcoming season. Presented annually by PNC Bank and the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, the Dodd Trophy honors the coach whose team excels on the field, in the classroom, and in the community.
Heupel’s inclusion on the prestigious list comes as no surprise to Vol Nation. Since taking over the Tennessee program in 2021, he has orchestrated one of the most impressive turnarounds in the SEC. After a tumultuous period for the program, Heupel brought stability, offensive firepower, and an infectious culture of belief back to Rocky Top. Under his leadership, the Volunteers have reemerged as a national contender.
Off the field, Heupel’s commitment to academic success and community outreach aligns with the Dodd Trophy’s core values. His players continue to earn high marks in the classroom, and Tennessee’s football program remains actively involved in numerous service initiatives across the state.
Named after legendary Georgia Tech coach Bobby Dodd, the award goes beyond wins and losses. It seeks to honor coaches who build programs the right way—emphasizing integrity, leadership, and excellence in every facet of the collegiate experience.
Heupel joins a select group of coaches on the 2025 preseason watch list, all of whom have demonstrated a similar balance of competitive success and character-driven leadership.
As Tennessee gears up for another highly anticipated season in the SEC, Heupel will continue to lead with the same vision and relentless energy that’s made him one of the most respected figures in the game today. With a deep roster and growing momentum, his Vols are poised to make another run at conference and national relevance—and now, perhaps, a Dodd Trophy to match.
