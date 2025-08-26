Josh Heupel Signs Contract Extension with Tennessee Volunteers
Head football coach Josh Heupel has signed a contract extension with the Tennessee Volunteers.
On Tuesday, it was announced that head football coach Josh Heupel has signed a contract extension with the Tennessee Volunteers. The deal keeps him with the program through January of 2030.
"The revival of our football program under Josh's leadership has made everyone in Big Orange Country proud to be a Vol," White said. "Josh has brought Tennessee Football back to its rightful place among the nation's elite programs, and he and his staff have fostered a positive culture within the team. Our commitment to supporting Josh and his staff remains strong and unwavering."
Heupel is entering his fifth season with the program and has continued to elevate the status around Tennessee football.
"I greatly appreciate the support of Danny White, President Boyd and Chancellor Plowman," Heupel said. "During an era of change in our sport, their leadership and commitment to helping us build a championship football program is strong.
Heupel's .712 winning percentage is the second-highest by a Vol coach in the last five decades. His 37 wins are the third-most through the first four full seasons by a UT coach, trailing only Bill Battle (39 from 1970-73) and Phillip Fulmer (38 from 1993-96). Heupel took over a program that was 3-7 prior to his arrival and rebuilt its culture during a period of NCAA sanctions.
Follow Our X and Facebook Page
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden On Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Shayne Pickering on Twitter: @Shaynep_media
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- 2027 QB Jayce Johnson Commits to Texas A&M Over Tennessee Football
- Overlooking Tennessee Football's 2026 Linebacker Class
- Tennessee Football Extends Offer to Fast-Rising 2028 WR/TE
- Tennessee Football Tight End Commit Carson Sneed Flips Commitment to North Carolina
- Tennessee Volunteers Predicted to Lose First SEC Game to Major Rival
- Former Tennessee Sports Star Set to Return to the WWE Following SummerSlam
- 2027 WR Carter Davis Talks Recent Tennessee Offer & Where The Vols Stand
- Tennessee Football Recruiting Stays Hot
- Watch: Former Tennessee Football WR Dont'e Thornton Jr. Scores During Scrimmage
- Former Tennessee Football WR Reunites With Jauan Jennings
- Tennessee LB Bryson Eason Named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List
- Omarr Norman-Lott Proving Doubters Wrong as He Runs with Chiefs’ Starters