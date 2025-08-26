Volunteer Country

Josh Heupel Signs Contract Extension with Tennessee Volunteers

Head football coach Josh Heupel has signed a contract extension with the Tennessee Volunteers.

Jonathan Williams

Dec 21, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel before the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
Dec 21, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel before the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images / Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
In this story:

Head football coach Josh Heupel has signed a contract extension with the Tennessee Volunteers.

On Tuesday, it was announced that head football coach Josh Heupel has signed a contract extension with the Tennessee Volunteers. The deal keeps him with the program through January of 2030.

"The revival of our football program under Josh's leadership has made everyone in Big Orange Country proud to be a Vol," White said. "Josh has brought Tennessee Football back to its rightful place among the nation's elite programs, and he and his staff have fostered a positive culture within the team. Our commitment to supporting Josh and his staff remains strong and unwavering."

Heupel is entering his fifth season with the program and has continued to elevate the status around Tennessee football.

"I greatly appreciate the support of Danny White, President Boyd and Chancellor Plowman," Heupel said. "During an era of change in our sport, their leadership and commitment to helping us build a championship football program is strong.

Heupel's .712 winning percentage is the second-highest by a Vol coach in the last five decades. His 37 wins are the third-most through the first four full seasons by a UT coach, trailing only Bill Battle (39 from 1970-73) and Phillip Fulmer (38 from 1993-96). Heupel took over a program that was 3-7 prior to his arrival and rebuilt its culture during a period of NCAA sanctions.

Follow Our X and Facebook Page

• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams

Home/Football