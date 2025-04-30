Volunteer Country

Josh Heupel Speaks Highly of New Tennessee Vols Quarterback Joey Aguilar

Josh Heupel believes the newly acquired Joey Aguilar will fit in just fine after transferring from UCLA.

Joey Walraven

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel speaks after the Orange & White spring game, Saturday, April 12, 2025.
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel speaks after the Orange & White spring game, Saturday, April 12, 2025. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

With the controversial exit of Nico Iamaleava, it has been quite an eventful offseason for the Vols. With the former five-star heading to UCLA, the Vols participated in the inevitable first unofficial trade in the transfer portal era as the now former Bruin, Joey Aguilar is officially a Vol. 

In a press conference yesterday, coach Josh Heupel explained how he felt about Aguilar and explained his high regard for his new potential field general. 

“He [Aguilar] has the ability to throw the ball vertically. He's accurate and on time in the intermediate passing game. [He] has the ability to use his feet to extend plays, but you can use him in the quarterback run game, too. [These] are similar to some of the traits we have with our guys on campus right now.”

Aguilar played his past two seasons at App State. During his career as a Mountaineer, he tallied over 7000 passing yards and 56 touchdowns. He transferred to UCLA in the recent winter portal window, but decided to re-enter after Iamaleava announced he would be a Bruin. 

Despite the loss of a talent like Iamaleava, Aguilar is certainly suited to take on the role of starting quarterback for the Vols. Coach Heupel having faith in the capabilities of Aguilar could be the extra bode of confidence for the former App. State standout needs to help lead the Vols back to the College Football Playoffs.

Follow Our Social Media Pages:

• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Joey Walraven
JOEY WALRAVEN

Joey Walraven is a lover of all things sports and a graduate from the University of West Georgia with a bachelor’s in convergence journalism. He has covered West Georgia athletics as well as hosting his own football podcast. Early in his childhood, Joey knew sports journalism was his calling when he childishly wrote his own NBA articles at eight years old. Joey’s goal is to turn the most baseline sports headlines into rich stories. He also covers the NBA for several outlets.

Home/Football