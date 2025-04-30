Josh Heupel Speaks Highly of New Tennessee Vols Quarterback Joey Aguilar
With the controversial exit of Nico Iamaleava, it has been quite an eventful offseason for the Vols. With the former five-star heading to UCLA, the Vols participated in the inevitable first unofficial trade in the transfer portal era as the now former Bruin, Joey Aguilar is officially a Vol.
In a press conference yesterday, coach Josh Heupel explained how he felt about Aguilar and explained his high regard for his new potential field general.
“He [Aguilar] has the ability to throw the ball vertically. He's accurate and on time in the intermediate passing game. [He] has the ability to use his feet to extend plays, but you can use him in the quarterback run game, too. [These] are similar to some of the traits we have with our guys on campus right now.”
Aguilar played his past two seasons at App State. During his career as a Mountaineer, he tallied over 7000 passing yards and 56 touchdowns. He transferred to UCLA in the recent winter portal window, but decided to re-enter after Iamaleava announced he would be a Bruin.
Despite the loss of a talent like Iamaleava, Aguilar is certainly suited to take on the role of starting quarterback for the Vols. Coach Heupel having faith in the capabilities of Aguilar could be the extra bode of confidence for the former App. State standout needs to help lead the Vols back to the College Football Playoffs.
