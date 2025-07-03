What a Jowell Combay Commitment Would Do For Tennessee
The official visit season is over after the Tennessee Volunteers were not shy about bringing the top recruits from all over to campus, as they look to bring the best of the best to Knoxville. Despite looking inside the state and all over the place for their top recruits, sometimes it is great to go to good ole reliable.
That state being Georgia, which is the hot-spot to many of the Tennessee Volunteers' recruiting targets. One of the targets from the state that has been actively targeted by the Vols is safety prospect Jowell Combay. Combay is a Kell High School football star who holds offers from many schools, including the schools that he visited. The schools that he visited include the Tennessee Volunteers, the Missouri Tigers, the South Carolina Gamecocks, and the Wisconsin Badgers.
The Vols already have multiple commits at the safety position, but it is no secret that Willie Martinez has a formula that tends to work. That formula is the addition of defensive backs. This means that no matter if they are a safety or a cornerback, the goal is for them to be flexible. This is something that makes Combay nearly the perfect choice.
Combay is expected to make a decision on July 9th as he looks to find his next home. The talented recruit recently mentioned that the Vols did quite well with his official visit, which was his final OV, which can be make or break in the world of recruiting these days. " This visit was special in the way that it wasn’t really different from the last few visits I spent with the staff, same energy, vibes, and details," said Combay in his Vols On SI interview.
The Vols will be looking to hit a home run not only because he is one of the top DB targets remaining, but also because he is the teammate of current Vols linebacker target Brayden Rouse. We have seen a pair of teammates commit to the Vols multiple times with Jackson Academy's very own TJ White and Dereon Albert, along with Baylor High School's Gabriel Osenda and Jamyan Theodore. The Vols will be hopeful to make Kell High School the next to join the list.
Combay would be a home run addition, who the Vols would be extremely happy to add.
