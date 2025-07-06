Volunteer Country

JB Shabazz Releases Top Three And Sets Commitment Date

JB Shabazz names Tennessee as a finalist while setting his official commitment date.

JB Shabazz on his Tennessee Volunteers official visit
JB Shabazz on his Tennessee Volunteers official visit / JB Shabazz
The Tennessee Volunteers have officially made the cut for one of the official visitors that they hosted.

That prospect being JB Shabazz from the state of North Carolina. It is no secret that the Vols are one of the top players in the state of North Carolina, as it is worth mentioning that their top commit and the No. 1 ranked prospect Faizon Brandon is from the state of North Carolina.

Shabazz is set to commit to a school on July 11th, with his top three schools being the Tennessee Volunteers, Ohio State Buckeyes, and the South Carolina Gamecocks. He is an offensive tackle prospect, which is a position that Tennessee will always recruit heavily.

For more information on this development, stay tuned with Vols On SI.

