Volunteer Country

In-State Tennessee Volunteers Target Sets Commitment Date

Top 2025 safety prospect Craig Tutt will announce his college commitment on July 18, with Ole Miss, Tennessee, and Auburn among his final choices.

Josh Greer

Oakland's Craig Tutt (1) runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown against Houston during the Class 6A Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, at Finley Stadium, in Chattanooga.
Oakland's Craig Tutt (1) runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown against Houston during the Class 6A Championship game on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, at Finley Stadium, in Chattanooga. / HELEN COMER/The Daily News Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the top defensive backs in the 2025 class is ready to make it official.

Craig Tutt, a four-star safety from Oakland High School in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, has announced that he will make his college commitment on Thursday, July 18. With Tennessee, Ole Miss, and Auburn as his finalists, Tutt’s decision is shaping up to be one of the most impactful recruiting moments of the summer in the Southeast.

A dynamic and highly versatile athlete, Tutt was a true three-phase playmaker during his junior season, accounting for nearly 2,000 all-purpose yards while lining up in multiple roles on both offense and defense. Though he’s made highlight plays in every phase of the game, his future projects clearly on the defensive side of the ball, where his instincts, athleticism, and versatility set him apart.

Listed at 5'11 and 180 pounds, Tutt is an instinctive mover who reads and reacts at an elite level. He excels in man coverage out of the slot, flashes downhill against the run, and brings a physical edge to the secondary. As a return man, he averaged 24.5 yards per kickoff return, adding yet another layer to his all-around value.

With Josh Heupel continuing to elevate the program nationally, landing Tutt would be a major statement in-state.

Tutt is widely viewed as a Power Four impact starter, with the ability to contribute at multiple positions in the secondary and affect games on special teams from day one.

With the countdown to July 18 now underway, fans across Knoxville, Oxford, and Auburn will be waiting for the announcement—and hoping to land one of the most complete defensive prospects in the 2025 class.

Follow Our X and Facebook Page

• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Josh Greer
JOSH GREER

Home/Recruiting