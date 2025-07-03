In-State Tennessee Volunteers Target Sets Commitment Date
One of the top defensive backs in the 2025 class is ready to make it official.
Craig Tutt, a four-star safety from Oakland High School in Murfreesboro, Tennessee, has announced that he will make his college commitment on Thursday, July 18. With Tennessee, Ole Miss, and Auburn as his finalists, Tutt’s decision is shaping up to be one of the most impactful recruiting moments of the summer in the Southeast.
A dynamic and highly versatile athlete, Tutt was a true three-phase playmaker during his junior season, accounting for nearly 2,000 all-purpose yards while lining up in multiple roles on both offense and defense. Though he’s made highlight plays in every phase of the game, his future projects clearly on the defensive side of the ball, where his instincts, athleticism, and versatility set him apart.
Listed at 5'11 and 180 pounds, Tutt is an instinctive mover who reads and reacts at an elite level. He excels in man coverage out of the slot, flashes downhill against the run, and brings a physical edge to the secondary. As a return man, he averaged 24.5 yards per kickoff return, adding yet another layer to his all-around value.
With Josh Heupel continuing to elevate the program nationally, landing Tutt would be a major statement in-state.
Tutt is widely viewed as a Power Four impact starter, with the ability to contribute at multiple positions in the secondary and affect games on special teams from day one.
With the countdown to July 18 now underway, fans across Knoxville, Oxford, and Auburn will be waiting for the announcement—and hoping to land one of the most complete defensive prospects in the 2025 class.
Follow Our X and Facebook Page
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Christian Kirby On Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Grizzlies Snag Vols Defensive Standout Jahmai Mashack with Final Pick of 2025 NBA Draft
- Tennessee's Zakai Zeigler Gets Picked Up Following NBA Draft
- Josh Heupel Has an Interesting Trend With Tennessee Volunteers Quarterbacks
- Where Did Tennessee Players Go In The NBA Draft?
- Tennessee Target QB, Jayce Johnson Names Top-5 and Sets Commitment Date
- Tennessee Volunteers Quarterback is Reportedly "More Advanced Than Hendon Hooker"
- Tennessee Priority Level Target Sets Commitment Date
- 2026 Tennessee Target Dereon Albert Sets Commitment Date
- Tennessee Basketball Projected as No. 2 Seed in Joe Lunardi’s 2025–26 Early Bracketology
- Tennessee Basketball Legend Goes Undrafted In NBA Draft
- Tennessee Volunteers Jermod McCoy Listed as Top Three Returning Cornerback for 2025
- Tennessee Volunteers QB Target Ty Snell Makes Major High School Football Decision