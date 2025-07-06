Jowell Combay Solidifies Commitment Time And Date
The Tennessee Volunteers is a major player for one of the state of Georgia's best prospects on the defensive side of the ball. This player is 2026 safety Jowell Combay.
Combay is one of the best players in the Peach State and is set to commit between multiple schools. he will be choosing between the Tennessee Volunteers, South Carolina Gamecocks, Georgia Bulldogs, Wisconsin Badgers, and the Missouri Tigers.
He confirmed that he will be committing on July 9th at 5:00 PM EST. The decision will come from inside Carlton J. Kell High School gym at his school, where he will be holding a commitment ceremony.
The Tennessee Volunteers could absolutely use Combay's commitment, in fact, he is a home run type of layer for the Vols. If you would like to know why, Click HERE.
Follow Our X and Facebook Page
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Christian Kirby On Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Grizzlies Snag Vols Defensive Standout Jahmai Mashack with Final Pick of 2025 NBA Draft
- Tennessee's Zakai Zeigler Gets Picked Up Following NBA Draft
- Josh Heupel Has an Interesting Trend With Tennessee Volunteers Quarterbacks
- Where Did Tennessee Players Go In The NBA Draft?
- Tennessee Target QB, Jayce Johnson Names Top-5 and Sets Commitment Date
- Tennessee Volunteers Quarterback is Reportedly "More Advanced Than Hendon Hooker"
- Tennessee Priority Level Target Sets Commitment Date
- 2026 Tennessee Target Dereon Albert Sets Commitment Date
- Tennessee Basketball Projected as No. 2 Seed in Joe Lunardi’s 2025–26 Early Bracketology
- Tennessee Basketball Legend Goes Undrafted In NBA Draft
- Tennessee Volunteers Jermod McCoy Listed as Top Three Returning Cornerback for 2025
- Tennessee Volunteers QB Target Ty Snell Makes Major High School Football Decision