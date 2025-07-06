Jowell Combay Solidifies Commitment Time And Date

Volunteer Country

Will the Tennessee Volunteers win the battle for Jowell Combay?

Jowell Combay on his Tennessee Volunteers official visit
The Tennessee Volunteers is a major player for one of the state of Georgia's best prospects on the defensive side of the ball. This player is 2026 safety Jowell Combay.

Combay is one of the best players in the Peach State and is set to commit between multiple schools. he will be choosing between the Tennessee Volunteers, South Carolina Gamecocks, Georgia Bulldogs, Wisconsin Badgers, and the Missouri Tigers.

He confirmed that he will be committing on July 9th at 5:00 PM EST. The decision will come from inside Carlton J. Kell High School gym at his school, where he will be holding a commitment ceremony.

The Tennessee Volunteers could absolutely use Combay's commitment, in fact, he is a home run type of layer for the Vols. If you would like to know why, Click HERE.

