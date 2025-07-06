Five Tennessee Vols to Compete in 2025 NBA Summer League
Five former Tennessee Volunteers will be competing in the 2025 NBA Summer League, which tips off later today. It’s a proud moment for the program and a powerful signal to recruits and fans alike that Rocky Top continues to produce next-level talent.
Leading the charge are four rookies from the 2025 NBA Draft class: Zakai Zeigler, Chaz Lanier, Jahmai Mashack, and Jordan Gainey—each with a unique story, skill set, and destination.
Zakai Zeigler, the heart and hustle point guard who captured the love of Vol Nation with his playmaking and tenacity, joins the Detroit Pistons. At just 5'9", Zeigler is used to being doubted, and even more accustomed to proving people wrong.
Chaz Lanier, a 6'5" sharpshooting guard, was selected 37th overall by the Pistons as well, giving Detroit a strong dose of Tennessee toughness and backcourt scoring potential.
Jahmai Mashack, a 6'4" defensive specialist known for his athleticism and energy, landed with the Memphis Grizzlies as the 59th pick. His presence brings not just elite defensive upside but also a hometown connection for Tennessee hoops fans.
Jordan Gainey, a smooth 6'4" shooting guard, will suit up for the Phoenix Suns. After making his mark at Tennessee with clutch shooting and steady growth, Gainey now gets his shot to show off his scoring chops on the professional stage.
While the rookies will be making their NBA debuts, all eyes will be on Dalton Knecht, the former All-American who was drafted 17th overall in 2024 by the Los Angeles Lakers. Knecht enters his second year as a pro and is expected to play a leadership role on the Lakers’ Summer League squad. At 6'6", the versatile guard/forward will look to build on a promising rookie season and cement a spot in LA’s regular rotation heading into the 2025-26 campaign.
This Summer League group highlights Tennessee’s growing reputation for player development under head coach Rick Barnes. Known for his disciplined approach and NBA-level preparation, Barnes continues to guide players from college potential to pro reality.
Whether it’s Zeigler’s grit, Lanier’s scoring, Mashack’s defense, Gainey’s shooting, or Knecht’s all-around game, each player represents a different strength—proof of a versatile and robust developmental pipeline in Knoxville.
As the Summer League tips off, Tennessee fans have more than just a rooting interest; they have a legacy to watch unfold. With five Vols suiting up across multiple NBA rosters, this summer offers a glimpse at the next chapter of Rocky Top's greatness.
