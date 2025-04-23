Volunteer Country

Kansas City Chiefs Predicted to Draft Tennessee's James Pearce Jr. in 2025 NFL Draft

The Kansas City Chiefs are predicted to draft Tennessee's James Pearce Jr. in the 2025 NFL draft.

Jonathan Williams

Christian Kirby, SI
The Kansas City Chiefs are predicted to draft Tennessee's James Pearce Jr. in the 2025 NFL draft.

The NFL draft is set to kick off this week with the first round starting on Thursday night. The Tennessee Volunteers have a handful of prospects that will be waiting to hear their name called. One of which is EDGE James Pearce Jr., a prospect whose draft stock has slid up and down throughout the process.

ESPN's Peter Schrager released his latest NFL mock draft based on what league sources have told him and he has the Kansas City Chiefs are projected to take Pearce at 31st overall in the first round. Here is what Schrager had to say about the pick:

"The Chiefs could add another player with stellar physical traits to their defense," Schrager wrote. "Pearce has double-digit sack potential and a ton of upside, though most have him sliding to the second round."

Pearce had a breakout season for the Volunteers in 2023 and many expected him to be an option for the first overall pick, potentially. He didn't have the same amount of production in 2024, but Pearce still fits the mold of what teams are looking for in EDGE rushers nowadays.

The first round of the draft is set to start at 8 PM ET. The draft will be broadcast on ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network.

Published
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams

