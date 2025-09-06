Volunteer Country

Kevin Hart Spotted Visiting Tennessee Football With His Son

Kevin Hart was spotted visiting the Tennessee Volunteers for their game against the ETSU Buccaneers

Caleb Sisk

May 6, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Film actor Kevin Hart in attendance as the Los Angeles Lakers play against the Golden State Warriors during the second half in game three of the 2023 NBA playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The Tennessee Volunteers are in the middle of their football game against the ETSU Buccaneers, and they have a special guest in attendance. That person being Kevin Hart. Hart is a comedian and actor that is extremely popular for his comedy traits.

He is in attendance because of his son taking a visit for track and field. His son is Hendrix Hart, who is one of the better track and field stars in the country.

Hart isn't the typical person you would see on a visit to Tennessee, however his son plays a major part in this, as he looks to find his best career fit when it comes to college.

Caleb Sisk
Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.

