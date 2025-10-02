Volunteer Country

Kickoff Time Announced for Tennessee vs Arkansas

Incase you missed it, kickoff is set for this time come next Saturday.

Caleb Sisk

Sep 27, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Mike Matthews (4) reacts after winning the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images
Sep 27, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Mike Matthews (4) reacts after winning the game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images
The Tennessee Volunteers are in their bye-week, but their next contest is set for what many hope to be their revenge game. That being the Vols game against the Arkansas Razorbacks one season removed from their loss in Fayetteville. This is one that the Tennessee Volunteers have had circled on the calender for quite some time.

If the Tennessee volunteers can win this one, they will be in great shape moving forward as they will only have to get past a few tough tests, including teams like Alabama, Florida, Oklahoma, and Vanderbilt. The overall goal for this team is to make the playoffs, but they are now just a few wins out from being a bowl game team, which some doubted entering the season.

The game time for this contest has finally been set, and it is set for a time that the Vols were hopeful wouldn't be the case. You have to imagine the Vols wanted this to be their first night home game of the season to be this game, but that isn't the case. Instead the Tennessee Volunteers will be playing Arkansas at 4:15 PM EDT. This is the same time slot as their game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Published
