Lance Heard Eager To Prove Himself In 2025
Tennessee Volunteers offensive tackle Lance Heard didn't have the year he expected a season ago. He met with the media and addressed why and how he plans to fix it moving forward.
One year ago, Tennessee offensive tackle Lance Heard went through his second recruiting process in as many years. The 6-foot-6 Louisiana native chose the hometown LSU Tigers out of high school over a litany of major suitors. He didn't see the field in his expected capacity, though, and entered the transfer portal after just one season in Baton Rouge.
Heard zeroed in on the Tennessee Volunteers early during his time in the portal. He visited Oklahoma, and Ole Miss was interested, but Heard quickly found a home in Knoxville, Tennessee. The allure of blocking for quarterback Nico Iamaleava, coupled with Tennessee offensive tackle Darnell Wright becoming a top-10 draft pick, was too enticing for Heard to pass up.
While the Volunteers won ten games in 2024 and earned their first College Football Playoff berth, the passing offense wasn't a driving factor. There were many reasons for that, but Heard wasn't what many expected him to be in his first season with the Vols. "I was never 100 percent," he told reporters on Saturday. "I would say the most that I played at was 75 percent. That hampered my play a lot. I couldn't move like I wanted to, like I know that I can."
Heard missed two contests early in 2024 and was tired of sitting on the bench while watching his teammates compete. "I said to myself, 'I can't continue to sit out. I can't miss that many games.' So, I was playing injured the entire year, fighting through it, and that was challenging mentally for me."
Naturally, many critiqued Heard's play, especially considering his elite recruiting status out of high school. While Heard can't manage others' expectations, he explained how he'll handle the weight others put on him this season. "It motivates me a lot, hearing all the critics and stuff like that, but I haven’t proven myself yet, so that’s what this season is about."
"It’s challenging because sometimes you have no other choice but to see it," Heard explained. "Somebody else will see it and send it to you, so there’s almost no way around it. But you avoid it as much as you can."
Expectations in Knoxville go much further than Heard. Fans and pundits are openly pondering what 2025 could bring for the Volunteers. The program is on an upward trajectory, and head coach Josh Heupel has maximized his roster value yearly. However, they lost a lot this offseason and have unproven players across their team. An uptick in Heard's play would only be positive for a squad searching for breakout stars.
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Picture of Tennessee Volunteers Freshman Goes Viral
- Lagonza Hayward Explains Decommitment from Tennessee Volunteers
- NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Odds, Tennessee Has Sixth Best Odds
- Jake Merklinger Is Looking to Help George MacIntyre Throughout His Freshman Season
- Jay Bilas Says Tennessee Volunteers Not a Title Contender in NCAA Tournament
- Tennessee Basketball March Madness Predictions
- Tennessee Volunteers Jump to No. 1 Overall in Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings
- Initial Reaction to Tennessee Basketball's March Madness Path
- Two Tennessee Volunteers Named All-SEC Tournament Team
- Tennessee Volunteers Not a College Football Playoff Contender