Volunteer Country

Latest NFL Mock Draft Has Tennessee's James Pearce Falling to 49ers

The latest NFL mock draft has Tennessee's James Pearce falling to the San Francisco 49ers in the second round.

Jonathan Williams

Nov 23, 2024; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive lineman James Pearce Jr. (27) sacks UTEP Miners quarterback JP Pickles (19) at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brianna Paciorka/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive lineman James Pearce Jr. (27) sacks UTEP Miners quarterback JP Pickles (19) at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brianna Paciorka/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images / Brianna Paciorka/USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images
In this story:

The latest NFL mock draft has Tennessee's James Pearce falling to the San Francisco 49ers in the second round.

The NFL draft is set to kick off this week with the first round starting on Thursday night. The Tennessee Volunteers have a handful of prospects that will be waiting to hear their name called. One of which is EDGE James Pearce Jr., a prospect whose draft stock has slid up and down throughout the process.

ESPN's Jordan Reid released his latest two round mock draft and he has Pearce falling to the San Francisco 49ers in the second round at 43rd overall. Here is what Reid had to say about the pick.

"The 49ers need edge help opposite Nick Bosa, and Pearce's 19.0% pressure rate was second in the FBS last season," Reid wrote. "His draft stock is all over the place, with the scouts I've talked to having Pearce going off the board anywhere from the late teens to the late second round."

Pearce had a breakout season for the Volunteers in 2023 and many expected him to be an option for the first overall pick, potentially. He didn't have the same amount of production in 2024, but Pearce still fits the mold of what teams are looking for in EDGE rushers nowadays.

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams

Home/Football