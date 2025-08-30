Volunteer Country

Lee Corso Makes Pick for Tennessee vs Syracuse During Final College Gameday Show

Lee Corso has made his pick for the Tennessee vs Syracuse game during his final ESPN College Gameday show.

Jonathan Williams

Peyton Manning fist pumps after Lee Corso chooses Tennessee to defeat Alabama during ESPN's College GameDay show held outside of Ayres Hall on the University of Tennessee campus in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. The college football pregame show returned to Knoxville for the second time this season for No. 8 Tennessee's SEC rivalry game against No. 1 Alabama.
Peyton Manning fist pumps after Lee Corso chooses Tennessee to defeat Alabama during ESPN's College GameDay show held outside of Ayres Hall on the University of Tennessee campus in Knoxville, Tenn. on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. The college football pregame show returned to Knoxville for the second time this season for No. 8 Tennessee's SEC rivalry game against No. 1 Alabama. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Tennessee Volunteers are kicking off their 2025 college football season against the Syracuse Orange on Saturday. The game is being played in Atlanta, GA at Mercedes-Benz stadium for a neutral site matchup. Now that game day is here, the ESPN College Gameday crew has officially made their picks for the game.

College Gameday Picks Tennessee vs Syracuse:

Lee Corso: "I like Tennessee to cover in this one."

Saturday was Corso's final ESPN College Gameday show as he now enters retirement. He has been an icon of the sport for several decades and is one of, if not, the greatest entertainer in all of sports.

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Syracuse

  • Gameday: Saturday, August 30th. 2025
  • Game time: 12:00 pm ET
  • TV: ABC
  • Broadcast Team: Bob Wischusen (play-by-play) and Louis Riddick (color)
  • Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Stream on ESPN - HERE

