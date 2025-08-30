Lee Corso Makes Pick for Tennessee vs Syracuse During Final College Gameday Show
Lee Corso has made his pick for the Tennessee vs Syracuse game during his final ESPN College Gameday show.
In this story:
Lee Corso has made his pick for the Tennessee vs Syracuse game during his final ESPN College Gameday show.
The Tennessee Volunteers are kicking off their 2025 college football season against the Syracuse Orange on Saturday. The game is being played in Atlanta, GA at Mercedes-Benz stadium for a neutral site matchup. Now that game day is here, the ESPN College Gameday crew has officially made their picks for the game.
College Gameday Picks Tennessee vs Syracuse:
Lee Corso: "I like Tennessee to cover in this one."
Saturday was Corso's final ESPN College Gameday show as he now enters retirement. He has been an icon of the sport for several decades and is one of, if not, the greatest entertainer in all of sports.
How to Watch Tennessee vs. Syracuse
- Gameday: Saturday, August 30th. 2025
- Game time: 12:00 pm ET
- TV: ABC
- Broadcast Team: Bob Wischusen (play-by-play) and Louis Riddick (color)
- Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
- Stream on ESPN - HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden On Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Shayne Pickering on Twitter: @Shaynep_media
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- 2027 QB Jayce Johnson Commits to Texas A&M Over Tennessee Football
- Overlooking Tennessee Football's 2026 Linebacker Class
- Tennessee Football Extends Offer to Fast-Rising 2028 WR/TE
- Tennessee Football Tight End Commit Carson Sneed Flips Commitment to North Carolina
- Tennessee Volunteers Predicted to Lose First SEC Game to Major Rival
- Former Tennessee Sports Star Set to Return to the WWE Following SummerSlam
- 2027 WR Carter Davis Talks Recent Tennessee Offer & Where The Vols Stand
- Tennessee Football Recruiting Stays Hot
- Watch: Former Tennessee Football WR Dont'e Thornton Jr. Scores During Scrimmage
- Former Tennessee Football WR Reunites With Jauan Jennings
- Tennessee LB Bryson Eason Named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List
- Omarr Norman-Lott Proving Doubters Wrong as He Runs with Chiefs’ Starters
Published