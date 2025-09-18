Volunteer Country

LOOK: Tennessee Volunteers Announce Uniform Combination Ahead of Matchup With UAB

The Tennessee Volunteers have revealed what uniform combination they will be wearing for their matchup with the UAB Blazers.

Christian Kirby

Tennessee wide receiver Ramel Keyton (9) attempts to catch a long throw during a football game between Tennessee and UTSA at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. Tennessee defeated UTSA 45-14.
Tennessee wide receiver Ramel Keyton (9) attempts to catch a long throw during a football game between Tennessee and UTSA at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023. Tennessee defeated UTSA 45-14. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Tennessee Volunteers are just days away from their week four matchup with the UAB Blazers as the team prepares for its third consecutive home game of the 2025 season. As the excitement for this contest grows, the team has announced which uniforms it will be wearing.

This week's combination has a unique twist to it. The Vols will be wearing their traditional white helmets and orange jerseys, but their pants will also be orange, as opposed to their traditional white color.

The Volunteers and Blazers will kick off their week four matchup on Saturday, September 20th, in Neyland Stadium at approximately 12:45 p.m. Coverage for this event can be found on the SEC Network.

• GameDay: Saturday, September 20th, 2025
• Game Time: 12:45 PM EDT
• Where: Neyland Stadium (Knoxville, Tennessee)
• Watch: SEC Network• Stream: ESPN App
• ESPN Matchup Predictor: Vols 98.7% Chance To Win

Published
Christian Kirby
CHRISTIAN KIRBY

Christian Kirby II is a multimedia sports journalist who has years of experience both covering and working with collegiate sports teams. He has received a journalism degree and a sports media certificate from the University of Georgia and is currently pursuing a Master's degree in Emerging Media.

