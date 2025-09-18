LOOK: Tennessee Volunteers Announce Uniform Combination Ahead of Matchup With UAB
The Tennessee Volunteers have revealed what uniform combination they will be wearing for their matchup with the UAB Blazers.
The Tennessee Volunteers are just days away from their week four matchup with the UAB Blazers as the team prepares for its third consecutive home game of the 2025 season. As the excitement for this contest grows, the team has announced which uniforms it will be wearing.
This week's combination has a unique twist to it. The Vols will be wearing their traditional white helmets and orange jerseys, but their pants will also be orange, as opposed to their traditional white color.
The Volunteers and Blazers will kick off their week four matchup on Saturday, September 20th, in Neyland Stadium at approximately 12:45 p.m. Coverage for this event can be found on the SEC Network.
• GameDay: Saturday, September 20th, 2025
• Game Time: 12:45 PM EDT
• Where: Neyland Stadium (Knoxville, Tennessee)
• Watch: SEC Network• Stream: ESPN App
• ESPN Matchup Predictor: Vols 98.7% Chance To Win
