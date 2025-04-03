Volunteer Country

New England Patriots Trade Quarterback Joe Milton to Dallas Cowboys

The New England Patriots have trade quarterback Joe Milton to the Dallas Cowboys.

Jonathan Williams

Jan 5, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Joe Milton III (19) runs against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
Jan 5, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Joe Milton III (19) runs against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images / Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images
NFL free agency news has teetered off over the last couple of weeks but a major move has occurred on Thursday. The New England Patriots are trading quarterback Joe Milton to the Dallas Cowboys, according to NFL on Fox. The trade consisted of Milton and a 7th-round draft pick to the Cowboys, and a 5th-round draft pick to the Patriots, per Jordan Schultz.

Milton was selected by the New England Patriots in the 6th round last year and served as a backup this past season. However, it appears the franchise has found their net quarterback in the form of Drake Maye.

This season, Milton played in one game and threw for 241 yards, one touchdown and completed 76 percent of his passes. He also added 10 rushing attempts for 16 yards and a touchdown.

Milton started for the Tennessee Volunteers for one season prior to entering the NFL in 2023. He threw for 2,813 yards, 20 touchdowns, five interceptions and completed 64.7 percent of his passes. Milton also played in the final game of the season for the Patriots last year and he threw for 241 yards, a touchdown and completed 75.9 percent of his passes.

Published
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams

