NFL Draft 2025: Daniel Jeremiah Breaks Down James Pearce Jr.’s Potential Draft Slide
As the 2025 NFL Draft inches closer, few players have sparked more debate among talent evaluators than Tennessee edge rusher James Pearce Jr.
Once considered a potential No. 1 overall pick, Pearce now finds himself hovering in one of the most unpredictable draft ranges of the first round. To understand the shift, I caught up with NFL Network’s lead draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah, who provided insight on Pearce’s draft slide — and the teams still intrigued by his upside.
“He’s still a top-tier talent,” Jeremiah told me. “But there are some concerns that have made teams a little more cautious. That said, he could absolutely still go 15th to the Falcons — or he could fall out of the first round entirely.”
According to Jeremiah, the Falcons remain a realistic landing spot at No. 15 overall.
Still, Jeremiah was clear: this would be a high-ceiling, high-variance pick.
If Pearce falls past the middle of the first round, Jeremiah sees another fit that could be just as beneficial — and perhaps better for his long-term development.
“If he gets to 32, the Eagles are a really smart landing spot,” he explained. He continued to explain that the coaching staff and players could mentor him. And, he wouldn’t have to be ‘the guy’ on Day 1. That’s the kind of environment where a talent like Pearce could thrive.
Philadelphia has been known for targeting developmental edge rushers with high upside, and Pearce fits that mold.
Why the Slide?
So what’s behind the shift from top-5 lock to possible Day 2 prospect?
Jeremiah points to a combination of factors: inconsistent production, questions about motor and maturity, and a draft class deep with pass-rushing talent.
Even with those concerns, Jeremiah remains optimistic about Pearce’s NFL future — especially in the right system.
James Pearce Jr. remains one of the most intriguing boom-or-bust candidates in the 2025 NFL Draft. Whether he lands in Atlanta, slides to Philadelphia, or becomes a surprise name off the board on Day 2, his blend of athleticism and untapped potential ensures he won’t stay a free agent for long.
As Daniel Jeremiah made clear, the right home could make all the difference.
