Nico Iamaleava Left Off Top CFB QBs List
Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava was notably absent from CBS Sports' recent college quarterbacks rankings.
Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava is one of the top signal callers entering the 2025 college football season... to some. The redshirt sophomore led the Volunteers to their first College Football Playoff appearance this past season after throwing for 2,616 yards and 19 touchdowns. He's been touted as a top NFL Draft prospect since high school and will likely hear his name called next April.
However, those accomplishments weren't enough to land him on a top returning quarterbacks list. CBS Sports writer Tom Fornelli ranked the top ten quarterbacks returning to college next season, and Iamaleava was nowhere to be found. Furthermore, he wasn't even named an honorable mention, of which there were five.
While preseason rankings are just that, it's certainly interesting to see where Iamaleava is viewed nationally. Texas quarterback Arch Manning and Florida quarterback DJ Lagway both made the top-ten despite never being full-time starters, though many expect both to compete for the Heisman Memorial Trophy this season. You can read Fornelli's full article here.
