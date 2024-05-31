Nico Iamaleava Not Attending Manning Passing Academy
Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Nico Iamaleava will not be at the Manning Passing Academy this offseason.
There are obvious connections between the Manning Passing Academy and the Tennessee Volunteers. Peyton Manning led the Vols to their last national championship, starring at the University of Tennessee for years before going on to a successful, lucrative NFL career that saw him end up in Canton, Ohio.
Peyton and his younger brother, Eli Manning, have been committed to helping the next generation of quarterbacks since before they retired. Part of how they do that is by hosting an annual camp for college quarterbacks to compete against each other. Dubbed the "Manning Passing Academy," many top Tennessee quarterbacks have attended over the years. Quarterback Joe Milton III wowed with his size and performance last offseason, but the Vols will not have a signal caller at the event this time.
Quarterback Nico Iamaleava will be Tennessee's starter this season; the former blue-chip recruit has captured the attention of fans in and around Knoxville, Tennessee, especially after his MVP performance in the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. However, On3 confirmed a list of quarterbacks who will attend, and while it's ripe with SEC names, Iamaleava isn't on it.
Ten SEC quarterbacks will travel to the event, representing nine schools. Iamaleava has made all the right strides this offseason, but we'll have to wait until the fall to compare him to his peers.
