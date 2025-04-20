Nico Iamaleava Officially Announces Commitment to UCLA
Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava has officially committed to UCLA.
It was announced last week that it was very likely that Tennessee quarterback Nico Iamaleava was going to transfer to UCLA, but nothing had been made official. On Sunday, Iamaleava's move to the West Coast was made official, first reported by ESPN.
This has been the biggest news of the entire college football offseason. This comes after Tennessee and Josh Heupel announced they were moving on from the former five-star amidst contract negotiations and him skipping practice on Friday.
The spring transfer portal window officially opened on Wednesday, but before that even happened, multiple teams have made it known they are not interested in the SEC signal caller. North Carolina and Tulane both have reportedly stepped out of the recruitment of Iamaleava.
UCLA however did not back out of the recruitment and has landed the former five-star, but not for the $4-million price tag he was asking for at Tennessee.
