Predicting Tennessee's Five Highest Rated Players for EA College Football 26
A prediction for the five highest rated players for the Tennessee Volunteers in EA College Football 26.
A deep dive was released for the brand new EA Sports college football video game this week as the new edition is set to release on July 10th. Along with brand new additions to the video game, the Tennessee Volunteers will have a brand new crop of players that fans will be able to use in this year's release.
With that said, here are some predictions for which Tennessee football players will be the five highest-rated players on the roster for this season.
Jermod McCoy, CB - 94 overall
Despite suffering an offseason knee injury, McCoy is set to be one of the top cornerbacks in college football this season. He has also garnered quite a bit of first-round buzz for the 2026 NFL draft and the Volunteers will be relying on him to help lead the defense this season when he gets healthy.
Boo Carter, DB - 90 overall
Carter was a standout freshman for the Volunteers last season and is expected to play a pivotal role for them this season as well. With McCoy expected to miss some time early in the season, his contributions will be emphasized this year, but all signs point to Carter being a star player for Tennessee this season.
Arion Carter, LB - 88 overall
The veteran linebacker is coming off a season in which he tallied seven tackles for loss and led the team in tackles with 68. With James Pearce no longer on the roster, Tennessee will need other players to create more havoc plays in the backfield and Carter has shown signs of being a player who can do that.
DeSean Bishop, RB - 86 overall
The Volunteers will be looking for a new lead back this season as Dylan Sampson is now in the NFL, and Bishop showed a lot of positives last season. He and Peyton Lewis will likely share the load in 2026, but after rushing for over 400 yards last season, it can be expected that Bishop will hold a slight edge over Lewis in this year's game.
Wendell Moe Jr., OL - 85 overall
The Arizona transfer brings a lot of experience to Tennessee's roster. He played in 29 games and started in 27 of them for the Wildcats and has only allowed one sack in his career. He has not allowed a sack in 19 consecutive games, dating back to his redshirt freshman season.
