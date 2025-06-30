Quarterback Nico Iamaleava Set to Represent UCLA Bruins During Big Ten Media Days
UCLA Bruins transfer Nico Iamaleava is expected to represent his new team during Big Ten Media Days.
The 2025 college football offseason has delivered some massive stories that have changed the face of the sport as we know it. But arguably none were as shocking as the departure of Tennessee Volunteers starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava to the transfer portal.
Iamaleava's decision to enter the portal reportedly stemmed from NIL disputes between he and the Volunteers. Following his entrance, the quarterback quickly announced that he would be joining the UCLA Bruins ahead of the 2025 season.
As the 2025 regular season approaches, Iamaleava is reportedly set to represent the Bruins at the Big Ten Media Days, which will be hosted in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Bruins will also be represented by offensive lineman Garrett DiGorgio and linebacker JonJon Vaughns.
Big Ten media days will likely serve as Iamaleava's first major appearance since his very dramatic transfer portal entrance, and the quarterback will surely be asked to answer questions about what led to his decision to leave the Vols.
Big Ten Media Days will begin on July 22nd and will conclude on July 24th, with coverage being provided by the Big Ten Network. Iamaleava and the Bruins are scheduled to appear on July 24th.
