Quarterback Peyton Manning Ranked Inside the Top 10 Football Players in NFL History
Former Tennessee Volunteers quarterback and Hall of Famer Peyton Manning has been ranked among the greatest players in NFL history.
Throughout its long and storied history, the NFL has produced some of the greatest names in American sports and has frequently displayed some of the world's greatest athletes. One athlete who just so happens to be a former Tennessee Volunteer.
According to CBS Sports, quarterback Peyton Manning is ranked as the sixth-best NFL player of all time. The quarterback nicknamed "The Sheriff" played at the professional level from 1998-2015 and broke numerous records, including the record for individual league MVP's in a career.
Prior to his time in the NFL, Manning was the star quarterback for the Tennessee Volunteers, where his more than 11,000 career passing yards still rank first in Tennessee history, and he remains the only Vol quarterback to throw for 80 or more touchdowns in a career.
In addition to being the greatest Volunteer quarterback of all time, Manning has consistently remained an ambassador to the Vols program and has frequently supported the team in the public sphere.
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Christian Kirby On Twitter: @Kirby_24K
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Grizzlies Snag Vols Defensive Standout Jahmai Mashack with Final Pick of 2025 NBA Draft
- Tennessee's Zakai Zeigler Gets Picked Up Following NBA Draft
- Josh Heupel Has an Interesting Trend With Tennessee Volunteers Quarterbacks
- Where Did Tennessee Players Go In The NBA Draft?
- Tennessee Target QB, Jayce Johnson Names Top-5 and Sets Commitment Date
- Tennessee Volunteers Quarterback is Reportedly "More Advanced Than Hendon Hooker"
- Tennessee Priority Level Target Sets Commitment Date
- 2026 Tennessee Target Dereon Albert Sets Commitment Date
- Tennessee Basketball Projected as No. 2 Seed in Joe Lunardi’s 2025–26 Early Bracketology
- Tennessee Basketball Legend Goes Undrafted In NBA Draft
- Tennessee Volunteers Jermod McCoy Listed as Top Three Returning Cornerback for 2025
- Tennessee Volunteers QB Target Ty Snell Makes Major High School Football Decision