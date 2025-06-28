Quarterback Peyton Manning Ranked Inside the Top 10 Football Players in NFL History

Volunteer Country

Peyton Manning is seen on the sidelines before the Orange Bowl game between the Tennessee Vols and Clemson Tigers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022. Orangebowl1230 0382
Peyton Manning is seen on the sidelines before the Orange Bowl game between the Tennessee Vols and Clemson Tigers at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. on Friday, Dec. 30, 2022.
Former Tennessee Volunteers quarterback and Hall of Famer Peyton Manning has been ranked among the greatest players in NFL history.

Throughout its long and storied history, the NFL has produced some of the greatest names in American sports and has frequently displayed some of the world's greatest athletes. One athlete who just so happens to be a former Tennessee Volunteer.

According to CBS Sports, quarterback Peyton Manning is ranked as the sixth-best NFL player of all time. The quarterback nicknamed "The Sheriff" played at the professional level from 1998-2015 and broke numerous records, including the record for individual league MVP's in a career.

Prior to his time in the NFL, Manning was the star quarterback for the Tennessee Volunteers, where his more than 11,000 career passing yards still rank first in Tennessee history, and he remains the only Vol quarterback to throw for 80 or more touchdowns in a career.

In addition to being the greatest Volunteer quarterback of all time, Manning has consistently remained an ambassador to the Vols program and has frequently supported the team in the public sphere.

Christian Kirby II is a multimedia sports journalist who has years of experience both covering and working with collegiate sports teams. He has received a journalism degree and a sports media certificate from the University of Georgia and is currently pursuing a Master's degree in Emerging Media.

