Radarious Jackson's Injury Status for Tennessee vs Arkansas
The Tennessee Volunteers are back in action this week following a bye week, which was much needed for their health progression. Even the players who are healthy found themselves feeling better with their bodies.
There were multiple big injuries for the Tennessee vs Mississippi State game, including an injury that sidelined one of the standout freshmen this season when given the chance. That player being Radariou Jackson, who is part of the second group of wide receivers at this time.
Jackson was listed as out for the Vols game against the Mississippi State Bulldogs, and they were hopeful that he would be a go for the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks, as he very well could have a major role in this one, with the possibility of them rotating guys in and out, especially if they jump out to a lead. Jackson is a guy who could be a dangerous weapon for the Vols moving forward, as he is an in-state prospect who was dominant at the high school level.
Unfortunately for the Tennessee Vols they won't be able to use Jackson. Jackson was listed as "OUT" for the Tennessee vs Arkansas game on Wednesday.
