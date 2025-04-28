Volunteer Country

Report: Tennessee Football Transfer Jakobe Thomas Set to Visit Only Two Schools

ON3's Pete Nakos reports that Jakobe Thomas will visit two schools and those visits will be his only visits while in the transfer portal.

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee’s Jakobe Thomas (9) during a fall Tennessee football practice, in Knoxville, Tenn., Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024.
Tennessee’s Jakobe Thomas (9) during a fall Tennessee football practice, in Knoxville, Tenn., Thursday, Aug. 8, 2024. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

ON3's Pete Nakos reports that Jakobe Thomas will visit two schools and those visits will be his only visits while in the transfer portal.

Jakobe Thomas officially entered the transfer portal, and has since been looking for schools to join after spending only one season at Tennessee. The projected starter is set to visit only two schools, and the two visits will be his only visits before making a decision.

Thomas is set to visit both Florida State and Miami while in the transfer portal.

Thomas is one of the top rated transfers who remains in the transfer portal. He is the second highest rated transfer to leave Tennessee this Spring following behind Nico Iamaleava who would later transfer to UCLA.

Follow Our Social Media Pages:

• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Home/Football