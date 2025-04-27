Volunteer Country

Tennessee Football Defensive Tackle Elijah Simmons Signs UDFA Following NFL Draft

The Tennessee Volunteers had many players sign as a UDFA following the conclusion of Saturday's NFL Draft conclusion.

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee defensive lineman Elijah Simmons (10) celebrates after a play during Tennessee's game against Chattanooga in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024.
Tennessee defensive lineman Elijah Simmons (10) celebrates after a play during Tennessee's game against Chattanooga in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Tennessee Volunteers had many players sign as a UDFA, including one of Tennessee's top defensive linemen. Elijah Simmons signed as the second player to come off the board from the Vols roster after the draft. This came following Omari Thomas signing with the Saints.

Simmons finished last season with 11 tackles and had one career sack assist as he finished with 0.5 sacks.

He signed with the Arizona Cardinals and will join a defensive line group that consists of himself, Walter Nolen, Dalvin Tomlinson, Calais Campbell, and a few others. Simmons will begin camp fighting for a spot on the roster as he will compete with the rest of the rookies in rookie camp. At the minimum, he will be looking for a spot on the practice squad. He is one of three players to have the opportunity at this time.

